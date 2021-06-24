Bears' Marquise Goodwin Will Participate in Long Jump at 2021 Olympic Trials

"My chances are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," Goodwin said about the possibility of making the team.

Kane noted that Bears coaches "embraced" Goodwin's desire to try making another Olympic team in the long jump after he signed with Chicago in April.

"Anytime you have an Olympic mentality you are different," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. "That's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour regime that you are keeping your body in shape. ... For him, that's never going to change."

Before playing in the NFL, Goodwin was a track and field star at the University of Texas. He was a four-time All-American and two-time national champion in the long jump (2010, 2012).

The 30-year-old was part of the U.S. Olympic team that competed at the 2012 London Games. He finished 10th in the long jump final. He also narrowly missed making the team in 2016.

Goodwin sat out the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously played for the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19).