X

    Bears' Marquise Goodwin Will Participate in Long Jump at 2021 Olympic Trials

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin stretches during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will attempt to make the United States Olympic team for the second time in his career.

    Per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Goodwin is going to compete in the men's long jump at the Olympic Qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. 

    "My chances are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," Goodwin said about the possibility of making the team.

    Kane noted that Bears coaches "embraced" Goodwin's desire to try making another Olympic team in the long jump after he signed with Chicago in April. 

    "Anytime you have an Olympic mentality you are different," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. "That's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour regime that you are keeping your body in shape. ... For him, that's never going to change."

    Before playing in the NFL, Goodwin was a track and field star at the University of Texas. He was a four-time All-American and two-time national champion in the long jump (2010, 2012).

    The 30-year-old was part of the U.S. Olympic team that competed at the 2012 London Games. He finished 10th in the long jump final. He also narrowly missed making the team in 2016.

    Goodwin sat out the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously played for the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19).  

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NFL will bring back alternate color helmets in 2022

      NFL will bring back alternate color helmets in 2022
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      NFL will bring back alternate color helmets in 2022

      RSN
      via RSN

      Under Center Podcast: Laurence Holmes on Arlington Park and the 2021-22 Bears

      Under Center Podcast: Laurence Holmes on Arlington Park and the 2021-22 Bears
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Under Center Podcast: Laurence Holmes on Arlington Park and the 2021-22 Bears

      RSN
      via RSN

      Report: NFL Allowing Alternate-Color Helmets Starting in 2022

      Report: NFL Allowing Alternate-Color Helmets Starting in 2022
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Allowing Alternate-Color Helmets Starting in 2022

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Hunt Wants Chubb to Get Paid💰

      Kareem Hunt believes Nick Chubb deserves the bag once his rookie deal expires: 'Pay that man' (The Athletic)

      Hunt Wants Chubb to Get Paid💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hunt Wants Chubb to Get Paid💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report