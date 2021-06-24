Charles Barkley, Larry Fitzgerald Part of Capital One's The Match Broadcasters

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Charles Barkley and Larry Fitzgerald will be among the analysts for Capital One's The Match broadcast in July.

Barkley and Fitzgerald will join host Brian Anderson, analyst Trevor Immelman and course reporter Cheyenne Woods for the event, which will feature Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a head-to-head golf event.

This will be the fourth iteration of Capital One's The Match, which debuted in 2018 when Mickelson took on Tiger Woods. Mickelson has featured in all four events, including one in November when he paired up with Barkley to defeat Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.

Barkley, known for his unorthodox golf swing, should bring a source of levity and event experience to the July 6 event, which is taking place at the scenic Moonlight Basin course in Big Sky, Montana.

Fitzgerald, who is still deciding on his NFL future, is an avid golfer and has won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice with Kevin Streelman.

Anderson is calling Capital One's The Match for a third consecutive time, while Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, brings a level of expertise to parlay with Barkley and Fitzgerald. Woods, the half-niece of Tiger Woods, has been on the LPGA Tour since 2015.