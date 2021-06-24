X

    Federal Judge Denies NCAA Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Related to NIL Compensation

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    DEARBORN, MI - MAY 15: General view of a NCAA logo painted on the grass during the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championship held at TPC Michigan on May 15, 2021 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

    U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken denied the NCAA's request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the organization's ability to limit what amateur athletes can earn from their name, image and likeness rights, per Steve Berkowitz of USA Today. 

    The suit is also seeking damages for "television-rights money and the social media earnings" amateur athletes could have earned without the NCAA's NIL restrictions, per Berkowitz.

    It's the NCAA's second major loss in a week—the Supreme Court ruled against the organization on Monday in an antitrust case, ruling the NCAA could not set national limits for "education-related benefits athletes can receive for playing college sports," per Berkowitz.

    Wilken ruled that the case had enough differences from the Alston case and Ed O'Bannon antitrust case to continue. 

    The NCAA is currently seeking a national bill from Congress that would "override the array of state NIL laws that have been enacted over the past two years and give it protection from legal challenges to its athlete-compensation rules," and one that would "retroactively end the case at issue in Thursday's ruling," per Berkowitz.

    But it also appears the NCAA is moving ahead with a plan that will allow individual schools to set their own NIL rules and restrictions, at least for the time being:

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Memo from NCAA president Mark Emmert to administrators in all three Divisions (obtained by @TheAthletic) post-Alston says he is pushing for temporary guidance that will allow all athletes to monetize NIL as of July 1, as a bridge until there’s federal legislation: https://t.co/bqDW7qLkcL

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    One university director of compliance just texted me: ‘So, now I have one week to write up a policy for entire department. This is ridiculous.’” No, this is the NCAA. … https://t.co/MBpiGiN5wy

    Jay Bilas @JayBilas

    So, the NCAA is going to allow schools and states to fashion their own NIL rules? That means that everything the NCAA said about needing a uniform, national standard for fair competition was total BS. What a shocker. https://t.co/lCXcGGtkrG

    Michael McCann @McCannSportsLaw

    If NCAA's new plan to let schools decide their own NIL rules comes to pass--a plan that could lead to sizable rule differences across, and within, the 50 states--there would be a free market NCAA has long opposed. 2021 is the year of college sports change. https://t.co/OkvBHHH8Of

    The case brought forward by Arizona State swimmer Grant House and Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince could have enormous ramifications for the future of amateur sports if successful, namely because it could open the door for amateur athletes to make the claim they should receive a portion of the money from the television contracts in college sports. 

    Changes are coming to amateur sports, of that there can be no doubt. Just how sweeping those changes will be has yet to be decided, and will likely be determined in the courts. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole

      It took all of two days for sticky stuff rules to go downhill 🙄 📲

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante Wants to Stay in GB

      Packers WR says Rodgers’ future is ‘only one piece’ of his own FA decision: ‘I’m not planning on going anywhere’

      Davante Wants to Stay in GB
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Davante Wants to Stay in GB

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Trae Pushing Hawks into Uncharted Territory

      ATL star's combo of confidence, range and vision provides a rare trait that can take Hawks to new heights 👉

      Trae Pushing Hawks into Uncharted Territory
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Trae Pushing Hawks into Uncharted Territory

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free-Agency Primer ✍️

      @EricPincus ranks the top 20 free agents available

      Tap for projected price tags, potential landing spots and everything else to get you ready for free agency 📲

      NBA Free-Agency Primer ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NBA Free-Agency Primer ✍️

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report