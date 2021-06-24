X

    Gabriel Gutierrez Throws Bat at Brandon Quintero in Mexican Baseball Brawl Video

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    Chaos broke out during a Mexican League baseball game Wednesday night when a hitter threw his bat at the pitcher. 

    Toros de Tijuana catcher Gabriel Gutierrez was hit by a pitch courtesy of Rieleros de Aguascalientes pitcher Brandon Quintero, which led to Gutierrez charging the mound and throwing his bat at Quintero:

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    HUGE BRAWL They ain’t messing around in the Mexican League 😳👀 (via @AYMSports) https://t.co/yYIiTBjvq0

    Quintero managed to get out of the way, but Gutierrez made contact with Quintero when he then threw his helmet at him.

    The benches cleared, and while it initially looked as though cooler heads would prevail, punches were thrown amid the crowd of players and coaches, leading to an all-out brawl.

    After the fight was broken up, the Toros went on to win the game 5-3, improving their record to 20-8 on the season, while the Rieleros fell to 9-16.

    Quintero, Gutierrez and Rieleros shortstop Julian Castro were all ejected following the brawl. Both teams also had a player ejected in the sixth inning.

    The Toros, who are managed by former MLB shortstop Omar Vizquel, own a 4-1 record against the Rieleros this season.

    They will look to make it 5-1 and go for the sweep Thursday when they host Aguascalientes in the final game of the series.

    Thursday's game will be the final meeting of the season between Tijuana and Aguascalientes unless they face each other in the playoffs, though Rieleros own a 9-16 record and sit second-to-last in the Norte Division.

