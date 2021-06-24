X

    Al Horford on Joining Celtics After Trade: 'This Is a Place I Want to Be'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Al Horford is happy to be a Boston Celtic once again

    "When this opportunity came up, [I was] really grateful," he told reporters Thursday. "This is a place I want to be."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

