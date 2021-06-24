Al Horford on Joining Celtics After Trade: 'This Is a Place I Want to Be'June 24, 2021
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Al Horford is happy to be a Boston Celtic once again
"When this opportunity came up, [I was] really grateful," he told reporters Thursday. "This is a place I want to be."
Al Horford on return to Celtics: I’m really grateful to be back