Chris Nikic to Get Jimmy V Award; 1st to Finish Ironman with Down Syndrome

Triathlete Chris Nikic will be awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPYs in July.

Last November, Nikic became the first competitor with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.



"Wow, what an honor to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and to be included with such an amazing group of people," Nikic said. "As a Special Olympics ambassador, I represent millions of athletes around the world who can now believe that inclusion is real for all of them. Thank you for me, but more importantly for the Down syndrome community and my fellow Special Olympics athletes."

Nikic completed the 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run in 16 hours, 46 minutes and 9 seconds. Ironman competitors are given a limit of 17 hours to complete the event.

Down syndrome is a developmental disability that occurs when a child is born with an extra copy of their 21st chromosome.



The Jimmy V Award was named after former NC State men's basketball coach Jim Valvano and is given to "a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination."

Valvano died of cancer at age 46 in 1993. A little more than a month before his death, Valvano gave a speech at the 1993 ESPYs where he implored people to "don't give up...don't ever give up."

ESPN has been awarding the Jimmy V award since 2007.