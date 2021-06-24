Men's College World Series 2021: Predictions for Friday's Known Schedule

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

The 2021 men's College World Series will be down to four teams after Thursday night.

Texas takes on Virginia at 7 p.m. ET in a matchup that will determine who moves on to face Mississippi State, which already took down both of its potential opponents in a pair of one-run games earlier in the tournament.

NC State and Vanderbilt will have Thursday off after advancing to the other semifinal. The Wildcats and Commodores already played a 1-0 thriller Monday that went to NC State.

Here's a look at what to expect from that rematch, along with a look at Mississippi State.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

Monday's matchup between these two teams featured the best pitching duel of the event. Top prospect Jack Leiter went the distance, striking out 15 and giving up only four hits, but the team fell short when Sam Highfill and Evan Justice surprisingly shut down the Vanderbilt lineup.

Terrell Tatum's fifth-inning solo shot was the only run of the game and kept NC State in the winner's bracket with a 1-0 triumph.

"I hate using the words 'tip your cap' to anyone, but that kid (Highfill) did a nice job," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin told reporters after the game. "He really did. He just pitched so well. They both did."

Vanderbilt managed to keep its national championship hopes alive with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Stanford on Wednesday.

The Commodores will once again be handing the ball to a superstar in the making for Friday's win-or-go-home matchup, with Kumar Rocker set to take the mound. Rocker is a borderline lock to be a top-five selection in the 2021 MLB draft alongside Leiter, and he should give Vanderbilt a leg up in the rematch. The junior hurler has only three losses in the 2021 season.

NC State will hope its powerful offense can provide a spark for Reid Johnston, with the Wildcats ace set to take the mound.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 4, NC State 2

Mississippi State in Strong Position for Semifinal

There may be no team in the field feeling better about itself than Mississippi State, which will have a two-day rest heading into the semis. The nation's seventh-ranked team rallied in a six-run eighth to shock Virginia on Tuesday and will be headed to the final four with a ton of momentum.

The Bulldogs have built their roster around flamethrowers, striking out more than 12 batters per nine innings as a team.

With both Texas and Virginia needing two straight wins, it's hard to envision a scenario where Mississippi State isn't in the finals.