Japan's Emperor 'Extremely Worried' Olympics Will Spread COVID-19 Infections

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan, is "extremely worried" his country moving forward as host of the Summer Olympics will accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

Imperial Household Agency grand steward Yasuhiko Nishimura passed along Naruhito's concerns amid calls for the Tokyo Games to get canceled or postponed before the July 23 opening ceremony, per Mari Yamaguchi of the Associated Press.

"His majesty is extremely worried about the current situation of the COVID-19 infections," Nishimura said Thursday. "While there are voices of unease among the public, I believe [the emperor] is concerned that holding the Olympics and Paralympics ... may lead to the expansion of the infections."

Naruhito, 61, is a head of state with no political power, but since taking over the throne in May 2019, he's "gained broad popularity and his words are highly respected," per Yamaguchi.

There wasn't a direct call to cancel the Olympics by the emperor, but Nishimura said event organizers must "take every possible antivirus measures so as not to cause the spread of the infections at the Olympics and Paralympics, where the emperor serves the Honorary Patron."

"In order to overcome this challenge, it is important for all of us, in and outside of Japan, to bring our hearts together and cooperate," Naruhito said during a speech Monday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has remained a staunch supporter of holding the Games, which were already delayed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic. He reiterated that stance last week after a meeting with other world leaders at the G-7 summit.

"I'm feeling reassured by the firm support I received from all the other leaders. I have renewed my determination to make the Tokyo Games a success at any cost," Suga said.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach confirmed Monday the vaccination rate among the athletes and officials expected in the Olympic Village is "well above 80 percent."

Although the opening ceremony is set for July 23, preliminary competition begins in soccer and softball on July 21, leaving less than a month for any decision to postpone or cancel the international event, which is expected to bring over 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries. Athletes have already been arriving in Japan for weeks to begin preparations.

The Summer Games will run through Aug. 8, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.