Ranking the 10 Best Rookies of the 2021 MLB Season so Far

The 2021 MLB season has been a strange one for some of the top rookies.

National League Rookie of the Year candidate Ke'Bryan Hayes injured his wrist in the second game of the season and missed two months. Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez has yet to take the bump because of a shoulder injury.

While those guys were sidelined, Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes became the talk of baseball after he hit .422 with a 1.113 OPS in April. Only, Mercedes has come crashing to earth with a .330 OPS in June.

Another White Sox rookie, Nick Madrigal, was off to a tremendous start before he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Baltimore Orioles utility man Ryan Mountcastle had a woeful April only to post a .748 OPS in May and 1.017 OPS in 18 games this month. Needless to say, it's been a wild ride for rookies around the majors.

But who's making the biggest impact? We ranked the top 10 rookies based on performance. First, a couple of stipulations:

The list will not contain any players hampered by long-term injuries. That means no Madrigal, who otherwise would have made the top 10.

All position players must have more than 100 plate appearances, so no Patrick Wisdom or Jake Fraley. Pitchers must have more than 30 innings pitched.

All clear? Time to break down the rooks.