Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Suns Game 3 with Knee Injury

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals as he continues to work through a knee injury, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday.

The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday as the Clippers look to hold serve after the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 series lead at home.

Leonard hasn't taken the floor since playing 34 minutes in a 14-point victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Through 11 games played this postseason, the small forward is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The status update comes as multiple outlets report guard Chris Paul is likely to rejoin the Suns after missing the past two games because of the league's health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a lack of confidence within the Clippers that Leonard will be able to return before the end of the West Finals. Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated noted the injury is a sprained ACL.

"I think right now there's confidence that the Suns are going to get Chris Paul back in the series," said Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown before Game 2. "That confidence of Kawhi Leonard being back is not there right now in L.A."

Game 3 is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN.