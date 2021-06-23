X

    Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Suns Game 3 with Knee Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 24, 2021
    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Assistant Coach Chauncey Billups of the LA Clippers talks with Kawhi Leonard #2 during Round 2, Game 4 of 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 14, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

    Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals as he continues to work through a knee injury, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday.

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Clippers officially rule out Kawhi Leonard for Game 3.

    The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday as the Clippers look to hold serve after the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 series lead at home. 

    Leonard hasn't taken the floor since playing 34 minutes in a 14-point victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Through 11 games played this postseason, the small forward is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. 

    The status update comes as multiple outlets report guard Chris Paul is likely to rejoin the Suns after missing the past two games because of the league's health and safety protocols. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a lack of confidence within the Clippers that Leonard will be able to return before the end of the West Finals. Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated noted the injury is a sprained ACL.

    "I think right now there's confidence that the Suns are going to get Chris Paul back in the series," said Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown before Game 2. "That confidence of Kawhi Leonard being back is not there right now in L.A."

    Game 3 is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN. 

