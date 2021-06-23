X

    Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Reportedly to Join USA Basketball Select Team

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 23, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards isn't headed to the Tokyo Olympics, but he'll be part of Team USA's preparations for the trip.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Edwards, who finished as runner-up to LaMelo Ball for the league's Rookie of the Year award, will play on the USA Basketball Select team.

    That team will join Team USA for practices and scrimmages at their training camp in Las Vegas next month.

    The national team finalized its roster Wednesday, with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green returning to the group that won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

    Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum will be first-time Olympians, and 2012 gold medalist Kevin Love will join the group.

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, in his first run with USA Basketball, will help coach the USA Select team. He was discussing the opportunity with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich—who will lead the Olympic team for the first time—for several months.

    "I really just want to be a part of the program," Spoelstra said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "I'm always pushing myself to get better in the offseasons; I go visit people and all that stuff. This is going to be a basketball immersion. I mean, the dinners, the team meetings ... for where I am right now in my career, I think this is the perfect thing for a summer of development."

    Spoelstra will not travel to Tokyo with Popovich and assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Jay Wright (Villanova) and Lloyd Pierce (formerly of the Atlanta Hawks).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Edwards appeared in all 72 games for the Timberwolves this season, who finished 23-49. The Georgia product averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.

    His teammates on the USA Select roster will be finalized "in the coming days," according to Reynolds. Team USA starts training camp in Las Vegas on July 4.

