X

    Euro 2020 Bracket: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2021

    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool)
    Laszlo Balogh/Associated Press

    What a final day of group stage matches at the Euros. 

    With Groups E and F in the books, the tournament now moves to the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 16 and some tasty matchups to boot. Below, we'll break down the final standings, the upcoming matchups and an overview of the remaining contenders. 

    Note: An * indicates one of four third-place teams to qualify for the knockout stage. All first- and second-place group finishers qualify for the Round of 16.

                 

    Group Standings

    Group A

    1. Italy: 9 points

    2. Wales: 4 points

    3. *Switzerland: 4 points

    4. Turkey: 0 points 

                  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Group B

    1. Belgium: 9 points

    2. Denmark: 3 points

    3. Finland: 3 points

    4. Russia: 3 points

              

    Group C

    1. Netherlands: 9 points

    2. Austria: 6 points

    3. *Ukraine: 3 points

    4. North Macedonia: 0 points

                  

    Group D

    1. England: 7 points

    2. Croatia: 4 points

    3. *Czech Republic: 4 points

    4. Scotland: 1 point

                 

    Group E

    1. Sweden: 7 points

    2. Spain: 5 points

    3. Slovakia: 3 points

    4. Poland: 1 point

                   

    Group F

    1. France: 5 points

    2. Germany: 4 points

    3. *Portugal: 4 points

    4. Hungary: 3 points          

                 

    Bracket and Analysis

    We have got some fun matchups on tap for the Round of 16. 

    World Cup runners-up Croatia will take on a Spanish side that exploded for five goals Wednesday in a showdown that should be a cracker. England versus Germany could go either way, even if the former seems to be trending in the right direction these days and the latter in the wrong one. Portugal's reward for getting into the knockout phase is a matchup with a loaded Belgium side. 

    The good thing for footy fans is that many of the game's biggest stars are moving on. France and Kylian Mbappe are continuing on and will face Switzerland. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku prepare for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. England's swaths of attacking talent, from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling to Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, will take on Kai Havertz and the Germans.

    Picking a winner from the final 16 is no easy feat.

    Italy was absolutely dominant in the group stage, scoring seven goals and conceding none over its three wins. France, the defending World Cup champion, has more talent than any other country and topped the proverbial Group of Death. Belgium isn't far behind the French on the talent front and was nearly as dominant in the Group Stage, with a plus-six goal differential in their three wins. England didn't dominate its group to the same degree, though it has talent to spare. 

    The Netherlands is a dark horse after sweeping its group while scoring eight goals in the process. Portugal is the defending Euro champ, and you can never count out a squad with Ronaldo. Germany has not maximized its talent in recent years, but there's no doubt the squad has upside. Even Croatia could go on a run, as it proved at the World Cup. 

    The smart money is still with France. Les Bleus have star power up and down the pitch, are defensively sound, can strike on the counter and have already proven they can win at the highest level. 

    But there's a suite of very dangerous contenders nipping at their heels. This knockout stage is gonna be fun.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Pitch Invader Holds Rainbow Flag During Hungarian Anthem

      Pitch Invader Holds Rainbow Flag During Hungarian Anthem
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pitch Invader Holds Rainbow Flag During Hungarian Anthem

      Jack Rosser
      via Standard

      Man Utd Close to Sancho Deal 👀

      Bild reports that two clubs are 'close to an agreement'

      Man Utd Close to Sancho Deal 👀
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Close to Sancho Deal 👀

      90min.com
      via 90min.com

      Messi Contract Enters Final Week 👀

      Leo and Barcelona in talks but are yet to agree on an extension (Goal)

      Messi Contract Enters Final Week 👀
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Messi Contract Enters Final Week 👀

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Lopetegui Rejected Tottenham Approach

      Sevilla president: 'He said he'd received offers he'd not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.' (Cadena SER)

      Lopetegui Rejected Tottenham Approach
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lopetegui Rejected Tottenham Approach

      Alex Young
      via Standard