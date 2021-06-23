Euro 2020 Bracket: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

Laszlo Balogh/Associated Press

What a final day of group stage matches at the Euros.

With Groups E and F in the books, the tournament now moves to the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 16 and some tasty matchups to boot. Below, we'll break down the final standings, the upcoming matchups and an overview of the remaining contenders.

Note: An * indicates one of four third-place teams to qualify for the knockout stage. All first- and second-place group finishers qualify for the Round of 16.

Group Standings

Group A

1. Italy: 9 points

2. Wales: 4 points

3. *Switzerland: 4 points

4. Turkey: 0 points

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Group B

1. Belgium: 9 points

2. Denmark: 3 points

3. Finland: 3 points

4. Russia: 3 points

Group C

1. Netherlands: 9 points

2. Austria: 6 points

3. *Ukraine: 3 points

4. North Macedonia: 0 points

Group D

1. England: 7 points

2. Croatia: 4 points

3. *Czech Republic: 4 points

4. Scotland: 1 point

Group E

1. Sweden: 7 points

2. Spain: 5 points

3. Slovakia: 3 points

4. Poland: 1 point

Group F

1. France: 5 points

2. Germany: 4 points

3. *Portugal: 4 points

4. Hungary: 3 points

Bracket and Analysis

We have got some fun matchups on tap for the Round of 16.

World Cup runners-up Croatia will take on a Spanish side that exploded for five goals Wednesday in a showdown that should be a cracker. England versus Germany could go either way, even if the former seems to be trending in the right direction these days and the latter in the wrong one. Portugal's reward for getting into the knockout phase is a matchup with a loaded Belgium side.

The good thing for footy fans is that many of the game's biggest stars are moving on. France and Kylian Mbappe are continuing on and will face Switzerland. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku prepare for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. England's swaths of attacking talent, from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling to Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, will take on Kai Havertz and the Germans.

Picking a winner from the final 16 is no easy feat.

Italy was absolutely dominant in the group stage, scoring seven goals and conceding none over its three wins. France, the defending World Cup champion, has more talent than any other country and topped the proverbial Group of Death. Belgium isn't far behind the French on the talent front and was nearly as dominant in the Group Stage, with a plus-six goal differential in their three wins. England didn't dominate its group to the same degree, though it has talent to spare.

The Netherlands is a dark horse after sweeping its group while scoring eight goals in the process. Portugal is the defending Euro champ, and you can never count out a squad with Ronaldo. Germany has not maximized its talent in recent years, but there's no doubt the squad has upside. Even Croatia could go on a run, as it proved at the World Cup.

The smart money is still with France. Les Bleus have star power up and down the pitch, are defensively sound, can strike on the counter and have already proven they can win at the highest level.

But there's a suite of very dangerous contenders nipping at their heels. This knockout stage is gonna be fun.