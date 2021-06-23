X

    Report: De La Hoya vs. Belfort Fight Eyeing Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 23, 2021

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view outside of Allegiant Stadium during the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Oscar De La Hoya's comeback fight isn't shaping up to be a small-time affair. 

    According to The Athletic's Lance Pugmire, the 11-time world champion is aiming to face off against Vitor Belfort at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium just off The Strip. 

    The 48-year-old De La Hoya is venturing out of retirement for his first bout since his team threw in the towel in the eighth of 12 scheduled rounds against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in 2008. It was De La Hoya's third super-fight loss after previously falling to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Bernard Hopkins in 2004. 

    Now he'll unofficially put up his 39-6 (30 KOs) record in an exhibition against Belfort, 44, on Sept. 11, in the main event of a Triller Fight Club promoted showdown. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh said he wants the weekend to feel "like Coachella" with music overseen by Swizz Beats and Timbaland, who founded the Triller-owned series Verzuz. 

    Triller is the same promoters behind the comeback exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in which no winner was declared. 

    The rules for the De La Hoya-Belfort bout have yet to be announced and it's unknown if judges will score the event. Belfort has a 26-14-1 (18 KOs) record as a mixed martial arts fighter and entered retirement himself after a loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224. He has one pro boxing victory on his resume having defeated Josemario Neves by knockout during an April 2006 bout in Brazil. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Allegiant Stadium has yet to host a boxing event, though its expected to serve as the venue for Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III. De La Hoya has competed in a sanctioned boxing event outside of Nevada just once since in his last 11 bouts dating back to 2001. 

    The Raiders are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens two days after the De La Hoya-Belfort bout on Monday, Sept. 13. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Report: De La Hoya vs. Belfort Fight Eyeing Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas

      Report: De La Hoya vs. Belfort Fight Eyeing Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: De La Hoya vs. Belfort Fight Eyeing Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Lomachenko, more than just a world-class boxer

      Lomachenko, more than just a world-class boxer
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Lomachenko, more than just a world-class boxer

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      A father's touch: The relentless regimen of Vasyl Lomachenko

      A father's touch: The relentless regimen of Vasyl Lomachenko
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      A father's touch: The relentless regimen of Vasyl Lomachenko

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: “Nobody Hit Like Danny”

      Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: “Nobody Hit Like Danny”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: “Nobody Hit Like Danny”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com