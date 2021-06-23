Report: De La Hoya vs. Belfort Fight Eyeing Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya's comeback fight isn't shaping up to be a small-time affair.

According to The Athletic's Lance Pugmire, the 11-time world champion is aiming to face off against Vitor Belfort at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium just off The Strip.

The 48-year-old De La Hoya is venturing out of retirement for his first bout since his team threw in the towel in the eighth of 12 scheduled rounds against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in 2008. It was De La Hoya's third super-fight loss after previously falling to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Bernard Hopkins in 2004.

Now he'll unofficially put up his 39-6 (30 KOs) record in an exhibition against Belfort, 44, on Sept. 11, in the main event of a Triller Fight Club promoted showdown. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh said he wants the weekend to feel "like Coachella" with music overseen by Swizz Beats and Timbaland, who founded the Triller-owned series Verzuz.

Triller is the same promoters behind the comeback exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in which no winner was declared.

The rules for the De La Hoya-Belfort bout have yet to be announced and it's unknown if judges will score the event. Belfort has a 26-14-1 (18 KOs) record as a mixed martial arts fighter and entered retirement himself after a loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224. He has one pro boxing victory on his resume having defeated Josemario Neves by knockout during an April 2006 bout in Brazil.

Allegiant Stadium has yet to host a boxing event, though its expected to serve as the venue for Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III. De La Hoya has competed in a sanctioned boxing event outside of Nevada just once since in his last 11 bouts dating back to 2001.

The Raiders are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens two days after the De La Hoya-Belfort bout on Monday, Sept. 13.