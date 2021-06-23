Warriors' Stephen Curry Relaunching 'Underrated' Tour for 3-Star CBB Recruits

Warriors' Stephen Curry Relaunching 'Underrated' Tour for 3-Star CBB RecruitsJune 23, 2021
After taking last year off from Underrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is bringing back the tour to showcase some of the overlooked college basketball recruits in the 2021 class.
Per Max Resetar of SLAM Online, the 2021 Underrated Tour will begin in Washington, D.C., on July 31 and Aug. 1. It will make stops in Chicago (Aug. 7-8), Dallas (Aug. 13-14) and Los Angeles (Aug. 21-22). There will be a championship event in Oakland next April.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry, once a 3-star rated player, is re-launching his @Underrated Tour showcase for 3-star High School players this summer. “After HS athletes lost an entire year of opportunity for exposure, the Underrated Tour is needed now more than ever,” said @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/iOLjF3XiIB
