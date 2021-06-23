X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Relaunching 'Underrated' Tour for 3-Star CBB Recruits

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    After taking last year off from Underrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is bringing back the tour to showcase some of the overlooked college basketball recruits in the 2021 class. 

    Per Max Resetar of SLAM Online, the 2021 Underrated Tour will begin in Washington, D.C., on July 31 and Aug. 1. It will make stops in Chicago (Aug. 7-8), Dallas (Aug. 13-14) and Los Angeles (Aug. 21-22). There will be a championship event in Oakland next April. 

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kerr: KD ‘More Gifted’ Than Michael Jordan

      Kerr: KD ‘More Gifted’ Than Michael Jordan
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Kerr: KD ‘More Gifted’ Than Michael Jordan

      KNBR Staff
      via KNBR

      Lacob Responds to Rumors LeBron Has Been Recruiting Steph to Lakers

      Lacob Responds to Rumors LeBron Has Been Recruiting Steph to Lakers
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Lacob Responds to Rumors LeBron Has Been Recruiting Steph to Lakers

      Sam Leweck
      via Lakers Daily

      Warriors' Trade Package Options with Two High NBA Draft Picks

      Warriors' Trade Package Options with Two High NBA Draft Picks
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors' Trade Package Options with Two High NBA Draft Picks

      RSN
      via RSN

      NBA Free Agency Primer ✍️

      @EricPincus ranks the top 20 free agents available

      Tap for projected price tags, potential landing spots and everything else to get you ready for free agency 📲

      NBA Free Agency Primer ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Primer ✍️

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report