Jeff Gordon Leaving Fox Sports Job to Be Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman

Jeff Gordon is leaving broadcasting for a full-time executive role at Hendrick Motorsports, the company announced Wednesday.

Gordon, who has been part of Fox Sports' NASCAR telecasts since his retirement as a driver after the 2015 season, will continue in the booth for the remainder of 2021. Afterward, he will serve as vice chairman and rank behind only owner Rick Hendrick in the Hendrick Motorsports hierarchy.

"Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it's a natural evolution for him and our company," Hendrick said in a statement. "He understands our culture, our values and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships. I couldn't be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together."

