Bears Rumors: Arlington Park Approved for Stadium amid Relocation Buzz

If the Chicago Bears are serious about moving out of Soldier Field and into a new stadium, they have at least one option to consider.

According to Robert McCoppin of the Chicago Tribune, Arlington Park, which is the location of Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, Illinois, has been approved to accommodate a football stadium.

With the exception of playing in Champaign, Illinois, for one season in 2002 amid renovations, the Bears have played at Soldier Field since 1971.

