    Davante Adams Says Packers Players Don't Discuss Aaron Rodgers Situation

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2021
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets wide receiver Davante Adams after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The apparent feud between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers has been the biggest talking point in the NFL among fans and analysts this offseason, but that discussion apparently doesn't take place inside the team's locker room.  

    Davante Adams told Paulina Dedaj of Fox News that Packers players don't discuss the situation between Rodgers and the front office:

    "Honestly, it's not even something that we truly talk about like that. It's just, everybody's been dialed into what they got to do. There's enough to worry about with themselves than to be going and worrying about what other guys are doing and what their situation is like, especially when we can't control any of that."

    Adams has spoken out about supporting Rodgers this offseason. 

    During Packers minicamp earlier this month, Adams told reporters he doesn't focus on the situation because he doesn't have any control over what happens. 

    "I can talk to him, but the best thing for Aaron, and the people that know him well know that he loves you when you have his back," said Adams. "That's how I am naturally, so it's not forced. I got his back through everything."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Rodgers told some members of the Packers organization that he no longer wanted to play for the team. 

    Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on April 30 that Rodgers will not be traded. 

    Rodgers, who won his third NFL MVP award last season, has not shown up for any of the Packers' offseason workouts thus far. He skipped organized team activities in May and mandatory minicamp from June 15-17. 

    The next significant date in the offseason schedule is July 27 when the Packers are set to report for training camp. 

    Adams has spent his entire seven-year NFL career playing in Green Bay. The four-time Pro Bowler has been Rodgers' favorite target for the past three seasons. He set career highs in receptions (115), receiving touchdowns (18) and ranked fifth in the league with 1,374 receiving yards in 2020. 

