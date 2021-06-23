X

    Jake Paul Eyes Canelo Alvarez Fight; Wants Anderson Silva on Woodley Undercard

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2021

    Jake Paul, brother of boxer Logan Paul is pushed into closet to get him away from boxer Floyd Mayweather after a scuffle broke out during a news conference, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweather, a boxing Hall of Famer, is scheduled to face Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

    Jake Paul is setting his sights at the top of the boxing world.

    The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter says he could see himself fighting super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in the future. 

    "I just want to continue to be the most disruptive boxer in the history of the sport," Paul told TMZ Sports. "...I don't even wanna think about, or cap myself, with the possibilities. I'm open-minded, and I think anything is possible. I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez for the WBC or the WBO championship belt. Why not, baby?"

    Paul has taken the boxing world by storm over the last year, with his knockout wins over former NBA player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren becoming some of the most-watched fights of the year. He's set for his biggest challenge to date, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, on Aug. 28.

    While Paul's boxing career remains more of a sideshow at this point, he's becoming increasingly accepted in the larger fighting world. He left upstart Triller to sign a deal with Showtime ahead of his Woodley bout. Showtime is known for promoting the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and several other notables under its boxing banner.

    In fact, Paul's sway has gotten so large that he's even trying to influence his own undercard. Paul says he wants Anderson Silva, who won his first boxing match since 2005 over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, to take on Roy Jones Jr. on the same card as his fight against Woodley.

