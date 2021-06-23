College World Series 2021: Bracket Predictions, Start Times for Thursday

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The eight-team field that advanced to the College World Series has already been trimmed to six. Better luck next time, Arizona and Tennessee.

By Wednesday night, either Vanderbilt or Stanford will be sent packing, too.

This is the win-or-go-fishing portion of the double-elimination tournament, and Thursday's one-game slate again offers no margin for error. Texas and Virginia will tussle, with the winner advancing to face the strikeout kings from Mississippi State and the loser heading into a summer of what-if questions.

What will happen when the Longhorns and Cavaliers square off? Let's break out the old, reliable crystal ball to find out.

Thursday's CWS Schedule

Who: Virginia vs. Texas

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Virginia vs. Texas Preview

Both the Cavaliers and Longhorns have learned how narrow the gap between triumph and defeat can be in Omaha.

Either one could be sitting in their bracket's driver's seat with a 2-0 record, but each felt the sting of a one-run loss to Mississippi State.

Texas was burned first despite getting a 10-strikeout, two-run outing out of MLB draft prospect Ty Madden. Normally, that would be enough to win, but the Longhorns were baffled in almost every at-bat of their 2-1 loss to the Bulldogs, managing just four hits and a walk against a staggering 21 strikeouts.

"I know how emotional the game was, and they're frustrated and feel like they let their teammates down," Texas skipper David Pierce told reporters. "My message: We'll continue to go to battle with guys that are preparing right, and we have to get better tomorrow."

Texas made good on that challenge and ousted Tennessee with an 8-4 win Tuesday night. The Longhorns still had more strikeouts (nine) than hits (eight), but they usually delivered in big spots, none bigger than a three-run shot from outfielder Eric Kennedy in the second inning.

Virginia took the opposite route to this point.

The Cavaliers started with a triumph over the Volunteers, opening their CWS run with a 6-0 shutout. Andrew Abbott threw six blanks with 10 strikeouts, and Matt Wyatt punched out three more across his three innings in relief.

Virginia seemed en route to another lights-out pitching performance when it took a 4-0 lead into the eighth inning against Mississippi State on Tuesday. But the floodgates suddenly burst open in the frame, and six hits, two homers and six runs later, the Bulldogs had a 6-4 advantage they'd protect in a come-from-behind 6-5 win.

Texas is the higher-ranked team in this matchup, but Virginia has played the better tournament—outside of that unfortunate half-inning, at least. This should be a fun one.

Bracket Predictions

On paper, Texas is the better team, but this tournament isn't played on paper. If it was, No. 1-ranked Arkansas would be chasing the crown in Omaha right now instead of sitting at home and wondering where it all went wrong in the super regional.

There's something special with this Cavaliers club. They had an 11-14 record through 25 games and opened ACC play with a 4-12 mark. Six of their eight games in the regional and super regional were elimination contests, and they survived every one.

It's always possible this team turns back into a pumpkin, but our prediction machine wagers that it won't. As they've done so often in recent weeks, the Cavaliers survive and advance with a narrow victory over the Longhorns.

That would give Virginia the chance to right its eighth-inning wrongs against Mississippi State. That could happen.

There's just one problem: The Cavaliers need to topple the Bulldogs twice to bounce them out of Omaha. That's harder to predict.

Mississippi State can score and keep runs off the board—usually by way of the punchout. Virginia can set up the rematch, but Mississippi State won't lose back-to-back games.