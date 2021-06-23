Raiders' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have been no strangers to the trade market this offseason.

Every team experiences player movement in the spring and summer, but Las Vegas has gone to the trade well more than most. It has shipped off three experienced offensive linemen in Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown and Gabe Jackson as it looks to reshape the offensive line.

That doesn't mean more surprise moves are off the table, though. The Raiders have proved they will make moves that aren't easily predicted, such as moving on from 2020 third-round selection Lynn Bowden Jr. before last season.

While that situation is unlikely to be repeated, it does show that if the Raiders feel there might be more value in moving on from a player as camp starts, they won't be afraid to pull the trigger.

Whether it's because the player doesn't fit with the culture they are trying to create, they have a surplus of players at a position or they want to free up some cap space, here are a few candidates the Raiders could look to trade at some point.