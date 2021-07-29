Alperen Sengun's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Alperen Sengun, who averaged 19.2 points for Besiktas in the Turkish Super League last season, was selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets traded two future first-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the rights to the 16th pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Alperen Sengun

Position: Center

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Domantas Sabonis

Scouting Report: MVP of the Turkish BSL at 18 years old, Sengun quickly get scouts attention with his production. He's most effective in the post or rolling to the basket, but as the season went on, we saw more flashes of face-up play and passing.

Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023)

Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

Christian Wood, PF: $13.7M (2023)

Jalen Green, SG: $7.275M (2025)

D.J. Augustin, PG: $7M (2023)

Avery Bradley, PG: $5.9M (Team option)

Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)

Alperen Sengun, C: $2.6M (2025)

Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.6M (2023)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $1.5M (2023)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.4M (2024)

Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2024)

Free Agents

Kelly Olynyk, PF: UFA

Dante Exum, PG: UFA

DJ Wilson, PF: RFA

Sterling Brown, SG: UFA

David Nwaba, SG: UFA

Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

Cameron Oliver, PF: RFA

Anthony Lamb, SF: RFA

Armoni Brooks, SG: RFA

Sengun, 19, also averaged 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 64.6 percent from the field during the 2020-21 campaign despite playing against older, more experienced competition with Besiktas.

"At the beginning of the season, I didn't think my performance would be this high, but with every passing game I felt I could do more and more," the 6'10'' center told ESPN's Jonathan Givony in May. "I believe that there are no limits for me to get better as a basketball player."

Sengun may have been a candidate for the top pick in a previous era when traditional post players were in high demand, but he still possesses All-Star upside as he works to round out his offensive game.

The Rockets addressed the backcourt with their first pick by selecting Jalen Green at No. 2 overall. Sengun solves their frontcourt issues with the frame to play in the paint against NBA big men. He will have to continue developing his face-up game to become a star, but there's more than enough upside to make this a solid addition to Houston's rebuilding plan.