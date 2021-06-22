3 Ways WWE Can Use Samoa Joe Effectively in NXT

1 of 3

Many fans hoped Samoa Joe would become a world champion with WWE but for whatever reason, that never happened. So, when the company released him, viewers imagined what it would be like to see him wreak havoc in Japan or on AEW Dynamite.

There are still so many dream matches involving the Destroyer and one would have to assume there was more he wanted to do before he retires. Back in March, Joe told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, “I don’t think my in-ring career is done. I have some really strong goals I look forward to pursuing in the near future.”

It seemed clear that he didn’t want to stay behind the commentary desk long term. With his notoriety and phenomenal in-ring abilities, the world must’ve been at his feet as he finished up the remainder of his non-compete. So, what changed for the Samoan superstar?

His return to NXT would suggest that he’s still not cleared to compete and at 42 years old he can afford to remain off of tv for too long. As such, the move to work as an on-screen personality would be beneficial.

After all, a non-wrestling role allows him to stay relevant and appear on network television without a strenuous travel schedule. You can’t beat that.

In his first appearance, William Regal made it clear that the two-time NXT champion is not a competitor and he can’t get physical unless provoked. This immediately drew comparisons to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s stint as co-general manager of Raw following his retirement in 2003.

Now, The Destroyer is merely an enforcer, which would suggest this is temporary. However, WWE must adhere to these stipulations and try not to tease too many dream matchups. Straight away, it’s hard not to clamor for showdowns with Karrion Kross and Pete Dunne but that’s why less is more here.

There will undoubtedly be more teases but they can’t get too gratuitous because it will set high expectations for something that may not happen. That’s the last thing some fans want to see after his underwhelming run on Raw and SmackDown. As we saw with Daniel Bryan, Joe’s last hurrah could still be on the table, but WWE needs to ease into it.