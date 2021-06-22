NHL Playoffs 2021: Game 5 TV Schedule and Odds for Canadiens vs. Golden Knights

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights are the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup among the four remaining NHL teams in the playoffs. The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest long shot. Yet, the two teams are deadlocked through four games of the semifinal series.

Not only that, but both teams have also won a game in the other's arena, while also winning at least one game in overtime. But no victory has been more crucial than the Golden Knights' Game 4 win in Montreal.

Vegas trailed through two periods and needed some late offense to avoid facing a 3-1 deficit when it returned home for Game 5. And that's what the Golden Knights got, as they pulled out a 2-1 OT victory to tie the series at 2.

Anything could happen over the final two or three games of the series. Will the Golden Knights continue their quest to win the first Cup in franchise history? Or will the Canadiens stay alive and potentially go on to become the first team from Canada to win since they did in 1993?

Here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's Game 5 matchup.

Game 5 Information

Date: Tuesday, June 22

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Odds

Spread: Vegas (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5 goals

Moneyline: Vegas (-230; bet $230 to win $100); Montreal (+195; bet $100 to win $195)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview

In each of the Golden Knights' first three playoff series, they've trailed at some point, so they're no strangers to adversity this postseason.

Vegas dropped Game 1 to the Minnesota Wild in the first round, then later blew a 3-1 deficit and needed a Game 7 win to advance. The Golden Knights dropped their first two games to the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, before reeling off four straight victories to move on.

Although Vegas took a 1-0 series lead against Montreal, it couldn't quickly put the Canadiens away. Instead, the Habs won Games 2 and 3, which has them in the series.

But Montreal could have been in control, had it not been for Vegas' latest come-from-behind victory.

"I think it's probably the most important win last night," Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said, per John Wawrow of the Associated Press. "We're a resilient team. We don't quit."

However, if Vegas hopes to win this series, it may need to generate more offense. It's been held to five total goals over its past three games, and it's gone scoreless over its past 13 power plays, a stretch that spans its past six contests.

The Golden Knights defense has mostly been responsible for keeping them in the series, with the goaltender duo of Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner each having some impressive moments thus far. But the Canadiens are capable of winning two more games this series, and they're ready to keep defying expectations.

"Obviously, there's a certain rhetoric about how this series is supposed to go," Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said, per Wawrow. "I'm not saying they bought into it or believed it. We definitely didn't. But there's certain expectations on their side. The longer the series goes, the more the pressure just falls on them."

Montreal has been without head coach Dominique Ducharme, who tested positive for COVID-19, the last two games. It's not yet clear when Ducharme will return to the team, but the Canadiens will look to earn their biggest wins of the season this week, even if assistant coach Luke Richardson remains at the helm.

Whichever team wins Tuesday night will then have an opportunity to end the series in Thursday's Game 6 in Montreal. The Golden Knights may be the favorite to do so, but the Canadiens also can't be counted out, given their success as an underdog this postseason.

No matter how it turns out, Game 5 will be the most crucial game of this series so far and could dictate which team will soon be heading to the Stanley Cup Final.

