Evaluating the 5 NHL Teams with the Best Trade Packages to Land Jack Eichel

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

A small market team that isn't close to winning any time soon, the Anaheim Ducks aren't the sexiest landing spot for Eichel. That, of course, is not Ducks general manager Bob Murray's problem. With Corey Perry gone and Ryan Getzlaf's Ducks' career winding down, if not already over, the 2006-07 Stanley Cup winners need a new face of the franchise.

The million-dollar question is whether the Ducks would be willing to include center Trevor Zegras. The 20-year-old was the ninth pick in the 2019 draft and was named MVP of the 2021 World Junior Championship for registering 18 points over seven games. In the NHL, he posted three goals and 10 assists in 24 games. If Anaheim is open to including the future first-liner, it will be tough for other teams to offer a better NHL-ready prospect. If not, the Ducks will likely be chasing better offers.

Left winger Rickard Rakell is another logical piece of this potential trade package. The 28-year-old struggled this season but has scored 30-plus goals twice in his career. Rumored to be on the trade block last season, the Swede will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Buffalo would try to rebuild his value to either re-sign him or trade him for more pieces.

Isac Lundestrom is another NHL-ready player who makes sense. He'll never be an impact player, but the 21-year-old is a safe bet as a bottom-six shutdown center and is under team control through 2027.

The prospect who seems a likely inclusion would be 2020 first-round pick Jacob Perreault. The son of former NHLer Yanic Perreault has a high-end skill set. He's a dual threat offensively with a lethal shot release and strong playmaking skills. With questionable decision-making at times, he is a project who will need hands-on development, but it's not difficult to see him as a future top-six winger in the NHL.

And then there's the third overall pick. In a normal draft season, this might be a tough ask by Buffalo. Rarely does a pick that high ever get traded. However, this is a notoriously weak draft. If there was ever a situation for it to occur, this is it. Whether that suits Anaheim's best long-term interest is a fair question given that it is in a rebuild, but the trade would still be a net positive for the Ducks.

Proposed Framework: Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom, Jacob Perrault, 2021 No. 3 pick