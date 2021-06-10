Best 2021 NHL Draft Fits for Every Lottery Team

0 of 15

The NHL draft is not a great time to address organizational needs. This is not the NFL, where there are many rigid positions and the players available are in their early 20s and ready to make an immediate impact. With few exceptions, teams are drafting 17- and 18-year-old's and are attempting to project how those players will look five years down the line. Team needs can and will change a lot in the meantime. For that reason, the optimal strategy in the NHL is to draft the best talent regardless of need and sort it all out at a later date. Any excess becomes trade bait to help fill need elsewhere.

But, with the first round of the NHL draft occurring on July 23th, it's still worth considering organizational needs. Sometimes serendipity strikes and the best player on the board also happens to be exactly what a team needs. If a particular player is the right fit, it could also make sense to trade up or down the draft board.

Here is the biggest long-term organizational need for each of the 15 lottery teams.