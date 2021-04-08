Winners and Losers of Devils-Islanders Kyle Palmieri-Travis Zajac Trade

0 of 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kyle Palmieri is off the board.

The April 12 NHL trade deadline is fast approaching, and the New York Islanders completed a blockbuster East Division trade with the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night, acquiring Palmieri, one of the top wingers on the market, and veteran center Travis Zajac in exchange for two American Hockey League forwards, A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, a first-round draft pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The Devils had been trying to extend Palmieri, a Long Island native who grew up in New Jersey, but negotiations fell through in recent days, and it was clear the 30-year-old was on his way out when he was scratched Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

"Kyle and I and his agents were trying to see if we could hash out a deal to bring Kyle back," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said over Zoom following the trade. "During the negotiations, we had some differences and got to the point where we felt that because of the amount of interest teams were showing in Kyle, it was probably appropriate for the organization to listen and see what Kyle thought."

In recent years, teams have been hesitant to trade with divisional foes. But with the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up the 2021 season, some shake-ups at the trade deadline were expected. Plus, this trade shouldn't be a huge surprise given the parties involved.

Fitzgerald and his counterpart on Long Island, former New Jersey general manager Lou Lamoriello, traded with one another last season as members of the Metropolitan Division. Longtime New Jersey captain Andy Greene went to the Islanders, reuniting with Lamoriello.

Fitzgerald also worked for Lamoriello briefly when he was hired in New Jersey ahead of the 2015-16 season. Their relationship goes back 35 years to when Fitzgerald played at Providence College, where Lamoriello served as the athletic director.

This trade fills needs for both teams. It was an aggressive move by the Islanders and a necessary one for the Devils, even if the return was good but maybe not great. Let's get into the winners and losers.