Eagles' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One trade defined the direction of the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. The official move from Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts signifies the end of an era in Philly and the dawning of a new one with Jalen Hurts and new head coach Nick Sirianni at the helm.

After a disappointing 2020 campaign, the Eagles are looking to rebuild and reload. Most of the excitement for the 2021 season should come in the development of some of the team's younger assets.

How Hurts develops chemistry with DeVonta Smith, how Jaelen Reagor bounces back from a rough rookie season and what the new coaching staff can do to get the defense on track are going to be fun aspects of the season to watch.

The Eagles' rebuilding state also makes them candidates to still make some moves before the season gets underway. With nearly three months until the start of the regular season, there's still a trade or two general manager Howie Roseman could put together to either free up some future cap flexibility, deal from a position of depth or just cut ties with someone who isn't going to fit this team's window.

Here's a look at three candidates who would most likely fit that bill heading into camp.