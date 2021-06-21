NBA Draft 2021: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

3 of 3

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

While the draft picture is always subject to change, it's looking like Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will be the first overall pick regardless of who wins the lottery.

"The team that receives the No. 1 pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft lottery will be extremely lucky to end up with him," Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote of Cunningham.

There's no such thing as a can't-miss prospect, but Cunningham appears to be the total package. He's a fast, physical 6'8", 220-pound prospect who averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this past season.

Things are far less clear after Cunningham, though, and the forthcoming combine will be critical for many of the second- and third-tier prospects.

Duke's Jalen Johnson, for example, will be sought-after during the interview process.

"Johnson caused a stir by leaving Duke midway through the season once his minutes started to decrease after he returned from a foot injury," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "There have been mixed opinions about whether Johnson was right to protect his stock or if his departure reflected a me-first attitude in which he bailed on a team that wasn't expected to make the NCAA tournament."

Measurements for G League prospect Jonathan Kuminga could be equally sought-after in the coming days. As Wasserman recently pointed out, Kuminga has been listed at 6'6", 210 pounds by the NBA and 6'8", 220 pounds by ESPN. Kuminga is a potential lottery pick, so an accurate measurement will be important.

As for the lottery itself, the New York Knicks are a team to watch once the selection order has been finalized. New York doesn't have a shot at one of the top prospects as things stand but could look to change that in the near future.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported earlier in June that the Knicks will try to move up in the draft.

"Chief strategist Brock Aller will look to deal picks and money to move into the lottery, according to sources," Berman wrote. "[Head coach Tom] Thibodeau doesn't want too many more prospects on his roster."

New York won't be the only team looking to trade up ahead of the July 29 draft. Who those teams are and what draft spots they target should become a bit clearer after Tuesday night.