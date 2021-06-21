NBA Draft 2021: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

NBA Draft 2021: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing SpotsJune 21, 2021
The 2021 NBA draft lottery is finally on the immediate horizon. At 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the league will cement the draft order at the top of its annual selection process.
The lottery is an important piece of the offseason puzzle for a couple of reasons. Determining which teams select at the top can bring clarity to the trade market, determining the value of selections and which teams may have to move up for a desired prospect. The selection order can also have a large impact on where certain prospects are drafted too.
Therefore, the draft picture is going to look quite a bit different come Wednesday morning. Some of the leading prospects are going to remain at the top, but others could fall depending on the needs of the lottery teams.
Here you'll find a look at the pre-lottery order, the lottery odds, a full Round 1 mock draft and some of the latest pre-lottery draft buzz.
Let's dig in.
Odds to Land the No. 1 Pick
Houston Rockets: 14 percent
Detroit Pistons: 14 percent
Orlando Magic 14 percent
Oklahoma City Thunder: 11.5 percent
Cleveland Cavaliers: 11.5 percent
Minnesota Timberwolves: 9 percent
Toronto Raptors: 7.5 percent
Chicago Bulls: 4.5 percent
Sacramento Kings: 4.5 percent
New Orleans Pelicans: 4.5 percent
Charlotte Hornets: 1.8 percent
San Antonio Spurs: 1.7 percent
Indiana Pacers: 1 percent
Golden State Warriors: 0.5 percent
Full lottery odds via Tankathon.
2021 NBA Mock Draft, Round 1
1. Houston Rockets: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Detroit Pistons: Jalen Green, SG, G League
3. Orlando Magic: Evan Mobley, C, USC
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): James Bouknight, SG, UConn
7. Toronto Raptors: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke
9. Sacramento Kings: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
12. San Antonio Spurs: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
13. Indiana Pacers: Ziaire Williams, SG, Stanford
14. Golden State Warriors: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
15. Washington Wizards: Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, PF, Texas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky
19. New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
20. Atlanta Hawks: Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
26. Denver Nuggets: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
27. Brooklyn Nets: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga
29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
30. Utah Jazz: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
Pre-lottery draft order via Tankathon.
Latest Draft Buzz
While the draft picture is always subject to change, it's looking like Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will be the first overall pick regardless of who wins the lottery.
"The team that receives the No. 1 pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft lottery will be extremely lucky to end up with him," Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote of Cunningham.
There's no such thing as a can't-miss prospect, but Cunningham appears to be the total package. He's a fast, physical 6'8", 220-pound prospect who averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this past season.
Things are far less clear after Cunningham, though, and the forthcoming combine will be critical for many of the second- and third-tier prospects.
Duke's Jalen Johnson, for example, will be sought-after during the interview process.
"Johnson caused a stir by leaving Duke midway through the season once his minutes started to decrease after he returned from a foot injury," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "There have been mixed opinions about whether Johnson was right to protect his stock or if his departure reflected a me-first attitude in which he bailed on a team that wasn't expected to make the NCAA tournament."
Measurements for G League prospect Jonathan Kuminga could be equally sought-after in the coming days. As Wasserman recently pointed out, Kuminga has been listed at 6'6", 210 pounds by the NBA and 6'8", 220 pounds by ESPN. Kuminga is a potential lottery pick, so an accurate measurement will be important.
As for the lottery itself, the New York Knicks are a team to watch once the selection order has been finalized. New York doesn't have a shot at one of the top prospects as things stand but could look to change that in the near future.
Marc Berman of the New York Post reported earlier in June that the Knicks will try to move up in the draft.
"Chief strategist Brock Aller will look to deal picks and money to move into the lottery, according to sources," Berman wrote. "[Head coach Tom] Thibodeau doesn't want too many more prospects on his roster."
New York won't be the only team looking to trade up ahead of the July 29 draft. Who those teams are and what draft spots they target should become a bit clearer after Tuesday night.