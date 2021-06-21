Cowboys' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best chances to have a bounce-back season in 2021. Not only are they returning some key players from injury (such as quarterback Dak Prescott), but they have also made some smart additions to their roster throughout the offseason.

Dallas may not be done making moves quite yet. With training camp set to begin in July, the team's roster is far from finalized. And that could lead to the Cowboys exploring the trade market to deal from a deep position group (or move a large contract) in order to either clear cap space or address another hole on their roster.

It's been proved that Dallas isn't afraid to make noteworthy trades, even once a season has started. In October 2020, it dealt defensive end Everson Griffen after he had signed with the team prior to the start of the campaign.

Here's a look at three players who could be trade candidates for the Cowboys later this summer.