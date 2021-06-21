Bears' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Over the offseason, the Chicago Bears roster has undergone some major changes. But things are far from finalized, and more moves may still be on the way for the franchise.

As the Bears look to make the playoffs for the third time in four years in 2021—and then try to win their first postseason game since the 2010 season—they have made some key additions to better the team. Several of those also came with Chicago's long-term future in mind.

One way the Bears could continue to strive for sustained success is by exploring the trade market before the start of training camp arrives in July. There are some players who may not be needed in 2021, or who have large contracts, and could bring back a decent return in a deal.

Here's a look at three players who could be trade candidates for the Bears later this summer.