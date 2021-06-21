NBA Rumors: Trade Speculation Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker and More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons was one of the more polarizing figures in the playoffs.

The Sixers were in a fight for their playoff lives in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, and Simmons' play in the seven-game series loss has left him susceptible to criticism. Actually, it appears his performance is leaving executives around the league questioning his value.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported on the Lowe Post podcast he had spoken to teams that used to be high on Simmons but are now souring on the three-time All-Star.

“I have news for Philly fans, the GMs of the other teams watch the playoffs very, very closely," Lowe said, via Adrian Bernecich of SB Nation. "And there are definitely teams that I have talked to in the last 48 hours who were once in on Simmons, who say, at lease to me, it could be posturing, 'eh, we’re a little less in than we used to be.'"

Simmons has lacked assertiveness on the offensive end of the floor. He came into Sunday's contest averaging just 8.3 field-goal attempts per contest in the playoffs. It marked the second consecutive postseason Simmons has seen a decline in field-goal attempts. He managed just four field-goal attempts on Sunday and passed up a look at the rim late in the game.

The 24-year-old also struggled from the charity stripe. He was shooting a woeful 33.8 percent from the line heading into Game 7 and shot 4-of-14 in Game 5. That combination of tentativeness and poor foul shooting makes Simmons something of a non-factor as a scorer, with teams content to give him space on the perimeter and simply foul him when he gets into the paint.

Simmons has tremendous playmaking abilities as a 6'11" guard with excellent athleticism and court vision. However, his offensive limitations appear to be impacting how teams around the league view his ceiling.