US Open Golf 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen go into the final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club tied for the lead.

Of the three, Oosthuizen should be trusted most for single-day daily fantasy contests because of his vast experience.

The South African has been a constant at the top of major leaderboards throughout his career, and he should be used to the pressure of leading a major on a Sunday. Henley and Hughes, meanwhile, are entering a new situation.

All you have to do is look two shots back for other reliable players to add into the mix. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both turned in strong third-round scores to get within striking distance.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa have a chance to add hardware to their major trophy collections, and Jon Rahm is looking to cap off a fantastic run of form with his first major.

While Hughes and Henley could play well Sunday, there are better options to trust because of the wealth of experience around them.