US Open Golf Purse 2021: Projecting Payouts for Top-10 Leaderboard Standings

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Based on the thrilling third round of play on Saturday, the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open, which is being played at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008, when Tiger Woods roared to his epic 14th major championship, should be one for the books.

Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes are leading the way, with Rory McIlroy and last year's winner, Bryson DeChambeau right there still in serious contention to repeat.

Here's a breakdown of the breakdown of the $12.5 million purse that's up for grabs and what players will be paid on Sunday should the order on the leaderboard hold.

U.S. Open Top 10 Payouts

T1. Louis Oosthuizen (-5), $2,250,000

T1. Russell Henley (-5), $1,350,000

T1. MacKenzie Hughes (-5), $861,457

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T2. Rory McIlroy (-3), $603,903

T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-3), $502,993

T3. Jon Rahm (-2), $445,997

T3. Scottie Scheffler (-2), $402,083

T3. Matthew Wolff (-2), $360,113

T4. Dustin Johnson (-1), $325,916

T4. Xander Schauffele (-1), $299,360

Henley had the solo lead as Moving Day was waning and looked to be in complete control.

But after missing a putt for birdie and the solo lead, he'll have to fend off Hughes, who began his charge late to tie for the lead and Oosthuizen, who made it a three-way tie after carding an eagle on the 18th.

The shot from 52 feet garnered the biggest applause of the day and allowed the South African golfer to finish at -5.

Torrey Pines is known for being a course where it's more important to hit the ball deep than accurate, so it's no wonder that power hitter Bryson DeChambeau, the only player that was bogey-free on the day, is not far behind and is still a threat.

And for those golf fans wanting to see new blood take home the hardware, 13 of the top 20 players on the leaderboard have yet to win a major.

McIlroy, who last won the U.S. Open in 2014, is only two shots behind, so it's going to be a pressure-packed Sunday.

He's taking the course at 12:44 p.m. ET in a pairing with Henley.

Oosthuizen and Hughes are paired up for the final group at 12:55 p.m. ET.