    US Open Golf Purse 2021: Projecting Payouts for Top-10 Leaderboard Standings

    Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2021

    Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Based on the thrilling third round of play on Saturday, the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open, which is being played at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008, when Tiger Woods roared to his epic 14th major championship, should be one for the books.

    Louis OosthuizenRussell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes are leading the way, with Rory McIlroy and last year's winner, Bryson DeChambeau right there still in serious contention to repeat.

    Here's a breakdown of the breakdown of the $12.5 million purse that's up for grabs and what players will be paid on Sunday should the order on the leaderboard hold.

    U.S. Open Top 10 Payouts

    T1. Louis Oosthuizen (-5), $2,250,000

    T1. Russell Henley (-5), $1,350,000

    T1. MacKenzie Hughes (-5), $861,457

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    T2. Rory McIlroy (-3), $603,903

    T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-3), $502,993

    T3. Jon Rahm (-2), $445,997

    T3. Scottie Scheffler (-2), $402,083

    T3. Matthew Wolff (-2), $360,113

    T4. Dustin Johnson (-1), $325,916

    T4. Xander Schauffele (-1), $299,360

    Henley had the solo lead as Moving Day was waning and looked to be in complete control.

    But after missing a putt for birdie and the solo lead, he'll have to fend off Hughes, who began his charge late to tie for the lead and Oosthuizen, who made it a three-way tie after carding an eagle on the 18th. 

    The shot from 52 feet garnered the biggest applause of the day and allowed the South African golfer to finish at -5.

    Torrey Pines is known for being a course where it's more important to hit the ball deep than accurate, so it's no wonder that power hitter Bryson DeChambeau, the only player that was bogey-free on the day, is not far behind and is still a threat.

    And for those golf fans wanting to see new blood take home the hardware, 13 of the top 20 players on the leaderboard have yet to win a major.

    McIlroy, who last won the U.S. Open in 2014, is only two shots behind, so it's going to be a pressure-packed Sunday.

    He's taking the course at 12:44 p.m. ET in a pairing with Henley.

    Oosthuizen and Hughes are paired up for the final group at 12:55 p.m. ET.

