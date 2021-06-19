US Open Golf 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The 2021 U.S. Open leaderboard is headlined by two relatively obscure players in Richard Bland and Russell Henley.

The pair of players at five under will be under immense pressure to keep their slim advantage at Torrey Pines Golf Club on Saturday.

While Bland and Henley are nice stories, it is hard to see both of them remaining at the top after the third round.

Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau lead a list of previous major champions within a few strokes, while Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are among the top golfers in search of their first major victories.

Rahm, Schauffele and others seem to be the better daily fantasy plays for Saturday's third round because of their consistency at Torrey Pines and the lack of pressure they face compared to the co-leaders.

Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Target Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele

Rahm and Schauffele have been on the front page of the leaderboard for most of the first two rounds.

They put in two of the most consistent rounds to set them up for success. Rahm and Schauffele each recorded a 69 on Thursday, and the Spaniard was one shot better with a second-round 70.

Rahm was regarded as the favorite to win the U.S. Open because of the success he achieved in the buildup to Torrey Pines. The 26-year-old finished inside the top 10 at both of the season's majors, and he had four top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open, which is held every year at Torrey Pines.

Schauffele has been in contention in each of the past four U.S. Opens, landing inside the top 10 in every one of those appearances.

The American has been close to earning his first major win for the past four years, as he has eight top-10 placings across all majors.

Rahm and Schauffele will not be bothered by the increased pressure that comes with the third round of a major since they have experience being toward the top of the leaderboard.

Each player should be considered as a DFS selection, and if you can fit both into a lineup, it is worth doing.

Take a Shot on Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth eked his way into weekend play by reaching four under with a second-round 69.

All that matters is that Spieth will play Saturday and Sunday, and he has a chance to make a surge up the leaderboard.

Spieth's second-round should give him a confidence boost after a tough Thursday saw him card 77.

In his past six tournaments, Spieth carded five third-round scores in the 60s. Most of those put him in contention for top-10 finishes.

Spieth is far removed from that milestone, but he could move up a handful of places if he turns in a consistent round Saturday.

The American will not face any pressure playing in one of the first groups out, and it is not out of the question for him to go a few shots under par and get closer to even par for the tournament.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.