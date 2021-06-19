US Open Golf 2021: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

US Open Golf 2021: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, MoreJune 19, 2021
Father's Day weekend at the U.S. Open. It's tradition. Only this year's U.S. Open has been anything but traditional.
A fog warning delayed Round 1 on Thursday after the marine layer rolled in at Torrey Pines in San Diego. It turns out that would essentially serve as a precursor for a tournament that has been every bit as hard to predict.
The leaders heading into the weekend, Russell Henley and Englishman Richard Bland, hardly have the fanfare of some of the big names in contention. Yet they have performed to a quality higher than the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The same can be said of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who, along with 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and Bland, fired the low round of the day.
Saturday and Sunday could have any number of surprises in store for golf fans. There has been ample unpredictability thus far, and more should follow as things tighten up and nerves come into play.
Tee Times, TV Schedule and Livestream for Final Round
Tee Times for Saturday
All tee times can be found at USOpen.com.
TV and Streaming Schedule for Saturday
TV coverage on NBC from 11 a.m. ET-9 p.m. ET
Streaming on Peacock or fuboTV
Last Year's Runner-Up
Has anyone in this championship been quite as fascinating as 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Matthew Wolff?
Let's look back on some of Wolff's results in the past 12 months. He looked to be living up to his "star on the rise" billing after finishing behind Bryson DeChambeau at Winged Foot. But Wolff's form quickly dropped off.
The former Oklahoma State star was going to miss the cut at the 2021 Masters before being disqualified for signing an inaccurate scorecard. He withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January and then did the same at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession after shooting 83 in the first round.
Yet here he is.
Before the U.S. Open, Wolff had not played in a PGA Tour event since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans toward the end of April. And that time off has seemingly paid dividends.
The 22-year-old had a tumultuous Thursday with plenty of birdies and bogeys on the card, though he finished the round in red numbers. He was even better Friday, carving up Torrey Pines en route to a 68 that places him just one shot back of the leaders.
Justin Ray of The Athletic noted the most recent player to finish second or better in his first two U.S. Open starts was the legendary Harry Vardon over a century ago. Does Wolff has history in his sights? We'll find out this weekend.
On the Prowl
The likes of Bland, Henley and Wolff will be on the chase for their first major championship, but there are a number of intriguing contenders lurking in the background.
Tour veteran Louis Oosthuizen has been in contention in each of the year's first two majors. He is just one shot back. Bubba Watson is two shots back. Then some of the big names come into play.
Spaniard Jon Rahm, like Watson, is two shots back after weathering the storm. Rahm looked to be on his way to winning the Memorial Tournament at the start of June before being forced to withdraw when he tested positive for COVID-19. He entered the week as one of the betting favorites and could hunt down the leaders as he looks for his first major title.
American Xander Schauffele is another guy who has seemingly been in the mix in the majors for quite some time, though he missed the cut at May's PGA Championship. But it would appear there's no getting rid of X this time. He should be in the mix come Sunday.
Lagging just behind Schauffele are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The two stars have developed something of a rivalry, and both are also in position to make a run at Torrey Pines. Brooksy and the Big Golfer are both at even par and could vault into contention with strong play Saturday.
All stats obtained via PGATour.com.