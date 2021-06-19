US Open Golf 2021: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

2 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Has anyone in this championship been quite as fascinating as 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Matthew Wolff?

Let's look back on some of Wolff's results in the past 12 months. He looked to be living up to his "star on the rise" billing after finishing behind Bryson DeChambeau at Winged Foot. But Wolff's form quickly dropped off.

The former Oklahoma State star was going to miss the cut at the 2021 Masters before being disqualified for signing an inaccurate scorecard. He withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January and then did the same at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession after shooting 83 in the first round.

Yet here he is.

Before the U.S. Open, Wolff had not played in a PGA Tour event since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans toward the end of April. And that time off has seemingly paid dividends.

The 22-year-old had a tumultuous Thursday with plenty of birdies and bogeys on the card, though he finished the round in red numbers. He was even better Friday, carving up Torrey Pines en route to a 68 that places him just one shot back of the leaders.

Justin Ray of The Athletic noted the most recent player to finish second or better in his first two U.S. Open starts was the legendary Harry Vardon over a century ago. Does Wolff has history in his sights? We'll find out this weekend.