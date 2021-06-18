US Open Golf 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Rahm and Koepka were two of the favorites heading into the U.S. Open, and that remains the case ahead of the second round. Sitting two strokes back of the leaders, both are likely to stay near the top of the leaderboard all weekend and be contenders to win come Sunday.

It's no surprise that Koepka ($9,400) is playing well at the U.S. Open. He won the tournament in both 2017 and 2018, and he's shot in the 60s in 11 of his past 14 rounds at the event after ending up at 69 in Thursday's opening round.

"I've just got a good game plan, focused. I know what I'm doing, and I don't try to do anything I can't," Koepka said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "It's just all about discipline in a U.S. Open. That's, I guess, the gist of it."

Rahm ($10,500) has never won a major, but he's had success at Torrey Pines, as he notched his first PGA Tour victory at the course in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. He also plays well there nearly every round, so he should keep that going over the next three days.

While Rahm and Koepka will take a sizable amount from your DFS budget, they are reliable golfers who should impress again Friday and continue to play well throughout the tournament.