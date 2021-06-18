1 Offseason Trade for Every Eliminated NBA Playoff Team

2 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Terrence Ross

Orlando Magic Receive: Tyus Jones, John Konchar, Utah's 2022 first-round pick (top-six protection)

Feel free to call for the Grizzlies to take a larger swing. They have the assets beyond Ja Morant to cobble together some truly interesting trade packages, so long as they're certain any blockbuster positions them within striking distance of contention and doesn't return a star who figures to leave in a year or two.

Entertaining super-aggressive plays just feels a touch too ambitious right now. Memphis is a great story and has annihilated expectations in each of the past two seasons, but it's not as close to the championship clique as many of the other departed playoff squads, and small markets generally have to be more cautious going about their business.

Terrence Ross is more of a double—if not a deeply hit single—than anywhere near a home run. That's fine.

Though the Grizzlies offense perked up down the stretch of the regular season and will have a much higher ceiling with a full-year of Jaren Jackson Jr. uncorking threes, they could use a microwave scorers who can down threes in flurries and droves. Ross is that guy.

He canned just 33.7 percent of his triples last season, but that's mostly owed to the fact he played for the G League version of the Orlando Magic after the trade deadline, during which time he saw his efficiency crater. And while he's always given off human seesaw vibes, he drilled 37.3 percent of his treys over the previous six years. Memphis can withstand his peaks and valleys as a member of the second unit, and he's shown he'll be slightly more economical with his shot selection when playing beside teammates to whom he can defer.

Forking over Utah's 2022 first-round pick shouldn't ruffle the Grizzlies' feathers unless they think this year's best regular-season team is headed for a teardown. John Konchar is on a team-friendly deal and can really stroke it, but he isn't a mission-critical part of Memphis' rotation. Losing Tyus Jones will demand the Grizzlies sign another backup point guard, but he is on an expiring deal and can probably be replaced for cheaper than the $8.3 million he's set to earn.

Orlando might push to get Memphis' No. 17 pick in this year's draft instead of the Utah selection. It can still justify accepting this framework. Jones competes defensively, extra first-round picks are huge for rebuilding squads, Konchar can inject some shooting into the offense, and most of all, the Magic really don't have use for a 30-year-old Ross unless they're planning to be good in the near-near term.