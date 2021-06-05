Every NBA Team's Best Offseason Trade Chip

0 of 30

Let's begin with a disclaimer: NBA players are not trade chips. They are actual people with actual feelings and moving them around, from team to team, has actual impacts on their everyday lives.

Discussing hypothetical deals and market values is part of the business—and make no mistake, one yours truly enjoys. But trafficking in the theoretical should not ever supersede the human element. So while terms like "assets" and "trade chips" were used in mass, acknowledging that players are neither commodities nor property is both necessary and the bare minimum amount of empathy we should show during these conversations.

Now, about this conversation: Identifying every team's most appealing trade prospect is not a matter of singling our its best player. It is a balancing act, an attempt to juggle the name or pick who will be most attractive to other teams and net the splashiest return but also has an arguable, if not realistic, path to hitting the availability block.

This process will be framed by one question: If every team is looking to make the most impactful trade possible over the offseason, which player (or pick) most likely needs to be the centerpiece of that deal? This guideline allowed us to sidestep painfully obvious never-going-to-happens such as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, etc.

Players were the priority, but we veered into draft-selection territory when necessary. Impending free agents without options weren't eligible for inclusion, since sign-and-trades are not solely up to teams.

The definition of "most impactful trade possible" varied by situation. For some, that means chasing a star. For others, it consists of making additions on the margins—finishing touches, if you will. And for squads not yet approaching the win-now track, their trade chips were chosen based on who stands to net them the come-hitherest collection of assets, mainly in the form of future picks or prospects.

None of these selections should be confused for endorsements or predictions. This isn't a call for teams to shop or actually move said players and picks. It is merely a look at who or what holds the most value if each squad decides to attempt something seismic.