College World Series 2021: Bracket, TV Schedule and Favorites Entering Omaha

The eight remaining teams in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament have been determined, and with a little help from Tennessee football product Peyton Manning and his legendary "Omaha" audible, the Vols and seven others squads are set to fight for the College World Series in Nebraska.

After surviving the regional and super-regional rounds, the eight remaining teams—Stanford, NC State, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and Mississippi State—will battle it out in a two-bracket, double-elimination tournament over the next two weeks.

No, we didn't mistake anyone in that list: Top-seeded Arkansas was stunned by NC State in the super-regional despite beating the Wolfpack 21-2 in the first game of the series.

Here's a look at all of the action, as well as what to expect before a winner is crowned and a look at the favorites in the tournament.

2021 CWS Schedule and TV Info (all times ET)

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, June 25

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 26

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

2021 College World Series Championship

Game 1: Monday, June 28, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Tuesday, June 29, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 30, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Full bracket via NCAA

Favorites

Of the eight teams in Omaha this year, more than half of them have lifted the trophy previously. Texas, Stanford, Virginia, Arizona and Vanderbilt have all won championships before, and Vanderbilt, Arizona and Virginia have won four of the last eight titles.

Vanderbilt is the most recent champion after defeating Michigan in 2019, the last championship held before the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia won in 2015, the Commodores claimed another in 2014, and Arizona went undefeated in the tournament en route to the title in 2012.

Kumar Rocker, who was named Most Outstanding Player en route to the Commodores' 2019 title, has starred again this year, with 20 strikeouts through 14.2 innings in tournament play. During the regular season, he went 13-3 with 155 strikeouts, which was second only to teammate Jack Leiter, who had 156 in 96 innings pitched.

Stanford's Brendan Beck was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year after he struck out 106 batters to lead the league, walking just 20 while limiting opposing hitters to a .188 average at the plate.

Mississippi State also boasts a conference MVP in Tanner Allen, who has earned SEC Player of the Year honors. He dominated the conference, ranking in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs, RBI, total bases and hits.

Overall, the lefty outfielder hit .392 through 60 games.

Virginia has been here before, though it has been on thin ice in the 2021 tournament. The Cavaliers dropped their first games of the regional and super-regional brackets but evaded elimination, thanks to a grand slam from freshman outfielder Kyle Teel in a winner-take-all outing against Dallas Baptist on Monday.

They also have a star on the bump in senior Andrew Abbott, who fanned 152 through 100.2 innings.

Even against a group of aces, the Arizona offense is sure to pack a punch. The Wildcats boast a .329 team batting average, ranking fourth in the NCAA. They're led by Branden Boissiere, a Pac-12 All-Conference selection whose .374 average has sustained 61 games and 246 at-bats, while his 92 hits rank fifth among all batters.

Tennessee is vying for a title in its first College World Series appearance since 2005. That's the longest appearance drought of any teams in the bracket, with Stanford coming in second after last competing for the title in 2008.

Texas, meanwhile, is making its record 37th appearance in the College World Series bracket. That's hardly a new record, though, since Miami (FL) is in second place with 25 appearances.

Odds

Vanderbilt +275 (bet $100 to win $275)

Texas +325

Tennessee +350

Arizona +600

Mississippi State +650

Stanford +800

Virginia +1000

NC State +1200

Via DraftKings

