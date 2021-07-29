Ziaire Williams' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Stanford star Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Ziaire Williams



Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Cam Reddish

Scouting Report: Williams' size, shooting stroke, ball skills and defensive tools have persuaded scouts not to harp on his inefficient numbers. They believe he's a better shooting than the number suggest, though adding strength to deal with contact will be important for his two-point scoring.

Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Brandon Ingram, SF: $31.7M (2025)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15M (2022)—Wojnarowski reported Valanciunas will be traded to the Pelicans on August 6

Zion Williamson, PF: $10.2M (2023)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $5.1M (2023)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG: $3.7M (2024)

Ziaire Williams, SG/SF: $3.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: $3.1M (2023)

Trey Murphy III, SF/PF: $2.5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Wesley Iwundu, SF: $1.8M (2022)

Wenyen Gabriel, PF: $1.7M (2022)

Didi Louzada, SF: $1.5 (Team option)

Naji Marshall, SF: $1.1M (2024)

Free Agents

James Johnson, PF: UFA

Lonzo Ball, PG: RFA

Josh Hart, SG: RFA

Willy Hernangomez, C: UFA

James Nunnally, SF: RFA

The 6'8" forward was the No. 6 overall recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2020 recruiting class but had a somewhat nondescript freshman campaign as the Cardinal finished 14-13 and missed the NCAA tournament.

Williams averaged 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over 20 appearances. He struggled offensively, shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans will obviously look for his efficiency to tick upward as the 19-year-old gains more experience and works on that part of his game. Assuming it does, Williams has the potential to be a dynamic scorer whether he's creating off the dribble or working away from the ball.

Williams joins a team that also added Virginia forward Trey Murphy III as part of a previously reported trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, who officially took the ex-Cavalier 17th overall but will send him to New Orleans.