US Open Field 2021: Best Odds, Picks for Torrey Pines Sleepers and Favorites

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Could Jon Rahm break through for his first win at a major tournament? Will Bryson DeChambeau repeat as champion? Or could a sleeper rise up from the field and emerge victorious?

The 2021 U.S. Open is set to begin Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, and those questions will soon be answered. It's the third of the four major tournaments taking place this year, following the Masters Tournament in April (won by Hideki Matsuyama) and the PGA Championship in May (won by Phil Mickelson).

The only other time that the U.S. Open was held at Torrey Pines was in 2008, when Tiger Woods won by defeating Rocco Mediate in a playoff that went 18 holes and was then decided on the first hole of sudden death.

There are plenty of strong contenders in this year's field, so there are quite a few potential winners. Here's a look at two of the favorites and a pair of sleepers to consider betting on this weekend.