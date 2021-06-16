US Open Field 2021: Best Odds, Picks for Torrey Pines Sleepers and Favorites

US Open Field 2021: Best Odds, Picks for Torrey Pines Sleepers and FavoritesJune 16, 2021
Could Jon Rahm break through for his first win at a major tournament? Will Bryson DeChambeau repeat as champion? Or could a sleeper rise up from the field and emerge victorious?
The 2021 U.S. Open is set to begin Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, and those questions will soon be answered. It's the third of the four major tournaments taking place this year, following the Masters Tournament in April (won by Hideki Matsuyama) and the PGA Championship in May (won by Phil Mickelson).
The only other time that the U.S. Open was held at Torrey Pines was in 2008, when Tiger Woods won by defeating Rocco Mediate in a playoff that went 18 holes and was then decided on the first hole of sudden death.
There are plenty of strong contenders in this year's field, so there are quite a few potential winners. Here's a look at two of the favorites and a pair of sleepers to consider betting on this weekend.
Jon Rahm (+1050)
At some point, Rahm is going to break through for his first win at a major, and this may be his best opportunity yet. The 26-year-old has had plenty of success in the Farmers Insurance Open, which is held at Torrey Pines, as he notched his first PGA Tour victory there in 2017 and has had several more strong showings.
Rahm has also been playing well of late. He finished fifth in the Masters and eighth in the PGA Championship. He then had a six-stroke lead at the Memorial Tournament earlier in June and appeared to be cruising to victory before a positive COVID-19 test forced him to withdraw after three rounds.
Even though a bet on Rahm may not cash out as big of a prize, considering he's the clear favorite to win, there's a strong chance he could reward those bettors considering his past success at this course. It may be smart to go with the obvious by betting on Rahm, who should have a big weekend in store.
Bryson DeChambeau (+1500)
DeChambeau doesn't have as much experience at Torrey Pines as some of the other favorites and hasn't played too well there in his limited action. His only appearances in the Farmers Insurance Open came in 2017 and 2018, and he missed the cut both times.
But DeChambeau has greatly improved his game since then, and he's added power to his swing. That should help him produce better results, as it's key to drive well and set yourself up for easy shots in order to have success at Torrey Pines.
DeChambeau's lone victory at a major tournament came at the 2020 U.S. Open, and there's a solid chance he could become the first repeat winner of the event since Brooks Koepka (2017 and 2018). So DeChambeau is another strong favorite who should be a smart choice to bet on.
Marc Leishman (+8000)
If you're looking for a sleeper who could potentially come away with a win, consider betting on Leishman, whose past success at Torrey Pines may lead to big results this week. The 37-year-old has played in the Farmers Insurance Open 13 times, and he won the event in 2020.
Leishman, who has finished in the top 20 at that tournament in four of the past five years, has also had some success in 2021. He tied for fifth at the Masters, then won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April.
It will be a bit of a gamble to bet on Leishman, who has never won a major tournament and never placed better than 16th at the U.S. Open. But if he builds off his past Torrey Pines success and plays up to his potential, he could be a surprise winner come Sunday.
Wyndham Clark (+45000)
Clark is a huge longshot to win, so it may be wise to bet on him finishing in the top five (+5500) or top 10 (+1600).
It's highly unlikely that the 27-year-old will be at the top of the leaderboard at the end of four rounds at Torrey Pines, but that doesn't mean he won't have a strong showing and end up near the top.
He's played well at this course in the past, as he's finished in the top 35 in the Farmers Insurance Open twice in the past three years. And he's had four rounds in which he shot in the 60s, including the opening round all three of those years.
While Clark may not win, he's likely to have his best showing at a major. He's only played in two before (the past two PGA Championships), and he missed the cut at one and tied for 75th in the other. So don't be surprised if he puts it all together for a fine week at the U.S. Open.
