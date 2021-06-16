WWE and AEW Wrestlers Who Could Use a Company Switch

photo via WWE.com.

As the wrestling industry continues to benefit from the competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling, several Superstars who are treading water would benefit from switching from one show to another.

WWE tends to let some of its most talented names wither on the vine, while AEW has too many Superstars for just two hours of national television per week. Names such as Asuka, Santana, Ortiz, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet would all benefit from a significant change.

Here are the WWE and AEW performers who should be on the move in the near future.

Asuka

There is no Superstar on the WWE or AEW roster who has been more underutilized than Asuka over the last several months. The former Raw women's champion helped carry the company through the pandemic but is now being used as a pay-per-view warm-up match.

Instead of being fodder for a storyline between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, The Empress of Tomorrow should be the face of a women's division and possibly transition to fighting male competition for a secondary or even world championship.

On AEW Dynamite, Asuka could easily hold the women's title for a year before dropping it and cashing in an opportunity to challenge for the TNT Championship. What better way to put over the title than by having a bona fide star like her hold it?

The Empress deserves so much better than what WWE Creative is giving her, and a jump to AEW would help her fulfill her destiny in North America.

Santana and Ortiz

As two members of The Inner Circle, Santana and Ortiz have shined in select moments when given the time to talk, but they deserve so much more.

With AEW's tag team division being one of the deepest in wrestling history, it's hard to see the two men getting the proper spotlight they deserve. If they were to jump to WWE, though, they would instantly be a top team on Raw or SmackDown.

During their run with Impact Wrestling, Santana and Ortiz became known as two of the toughest competitors in the business and carried that momentum with them when they made the jump to Dynamite in August 2019.

Unfortunately, they have been an afterthought in the Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle battle. On WWE's red or blue brands, they would be top stars on the mic and in the ring, creating dream matches and unforgettable moments.

Santana and Ortiz on Raw would instantly make either show more enjoyable.

Mustafa Ali and Ricochet

If you missed the feud, storyline and series of matches between Ali and Ricochet on Main Event, you missed great programming.

Unfortunately, most people didn't see it and the talents of the two men were wasted again. In AEW, they would be featured and highlighted.

Whether it's in a tag team or separate singles runs, Ali and Ricochet would instantly be two of the top names on the roster and create a genuine buzz around Dynamite from the fans who love their abilities and feel WWE wronged them.

With both men finally given a chance to show their worth on the mic and in the ring, fans would be dealing with an embarrassment of riches in AEW, with Ali and Ricochet being the biggest benefactors.

