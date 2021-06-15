Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Kyrie Irving injury news throws a new wrinkle into how you approach the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks from a daily fantasy basketball perspective.

Kevin Durant feels like a must-start player in FanDuel's single-game contest for Tuesday's Game 5 because he is the lone healthy superstar on the Nets roster.

Durant will receive more defensive focus from the Bucks, but he still has the potential to easily put up 30 points and keep Brooklyn ahead on its home court.

The roster build for the five-man lineup gets more interesting after Durant since each healthy member of the Brooklyn squad carries a salary of $11,000 or lower.

The low salaries allow you to comfortably fit in one or two of Brooklyn' starters or rotational pieces with Durant and one of Milwaukee's two star players.

Which role players you add to the final three roster spots will determine your position in the money-winning spots since Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton should all have high roster percentages.