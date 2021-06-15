NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams

2 of 5

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Washington Wizards Receive: C Christian Wood

Houston Rockets Receive: F Deni Avdija, C Daniel Gafford, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls), 2024 second-round pick

If the Wizards keep Bradley Beal and want to convince him to return in free agency or sign an extension now, they'll likely need another All-Star talent on the roster.

Wood was a breakout star for the Rockets this season, putting up 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and shooting 51.4 percent overall and 37.4 percent from three. He's an incredible athlete who can drive, cut, run the floor in transition, work the post and space the floor as needed.

Just 25 years of age and with a terrific contract (two years, $28 million remaining), Wood should become a hot commodity on the trade market.

With this deal, Wood and Westbrook finally get to play together, something Wood thought he was signing up for when he agreed to a deal with the Rockets last offseason. While we never got to see James Harden, Westbrook and Wood together, getting Beal, Westbrook and Wood now is nearly as good.

The Wizards go from a fringe playoff team to one that could make some serious noise in the East, especially with Rui Hachimura going into Year 3 and Thomas Bryant returning from a torn ACL.

Houston could choose to keep Wood as part of its rebuild, but he'll be 26 by the time the season starts. Both Avdija (20) and Gafford (22) better fit a young roster and are on their rookie deals.

Avdija was the No. 9 overall pick in 2020 and flashed his potential as a 6'9" combo forward who can score, pass and defend. Gafford controls the rim on both ends with his shot blocking and dunking (one per every 9.7 minutes he was on the floor in Washington), giving the Rockets a potential two-way force at center.

Throwing in a pair of future second-rounders to help the rebuild in Houston gets the deal done.