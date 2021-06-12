NBA Players Who Could Become Stars by Next Season

1 of 6

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

While Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball make most of the headlines for New Orleans, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has proved how valuable he is to the Pelicans' future.

After struggling with his shot and playing sparingly as a rookie, Alexander-Walker became a regular part of the rotation in Year 2, starting 13 of his 46 games while improving his overall skill set.

Over his last 13 games (before and after suffering an ankle injury), the 22-year-old wing averaged 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks and shot 37.9 percent from three.

A full-time starting job would help Alexander-Walker turn into a star, something that may only happen if Ball leaves in free agency (restricted) or Eric Bledsoe is traded. The Pelicans would be wise to try to find a taker for Bledsoe while keeping a starting backcourt of Ball and Alexander-Walker, a combo that would feature two 6'6" guards.

If he receives the playing time, Alexander-Walker needs to make some improvements to his game as well.

At 205 pounds, his frame could stand to add a little muscle. Alexander-Walker often had to settle for creative finishes around the rim instead of drawing contact and going into guys. He made just 46.6 percent of his layups this season, including a lowly 48.1 percent shooting mark from within three feet.

While nearly half of his shot attempts were threes this season, Alexander-Walker showed the ability to break down his defender and drive when he wanted to. He just needs to become a better finisher around the rim.

The Pelicans have one of the best young cores in the NBA, and the 17th overall pick in 2019 is becoming a big reason why.