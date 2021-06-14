US Open 2021 Odds: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the Field

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Torrey Pines Golf Course is different from most major golf championship venues because the PGA Tour goes there every year.

Torrey Pines, the 2021 U.S. Open host, is the home of the Farmers Insurance Open. That event can give us a glimpse into which players with longer odds for the U.S. Open could thrive this week.

We may not see someone with incredibly long odds win, like Phil Mickelson did at the PGA Championship, but someone in the middle of the odds board could come out of nowhere to win.

The challenge will be steep for the potential sleepers since Jon Rahm is the pre-tournament favorite and he won at Torrey Pines in 2017 and was a runner-up there in 2020.

If someone feels comfortable on the Torrey Pines South Course over four days, it could lead to an upset win over Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and others.