Israel Adesanya and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 263

7 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Go ahead, try to have a better debut than Terrance McKinney just did.

Well, except for maybe one thing.

Already a 26-year-old with a compellingly redemptive backstory, the Washington-based lightweight added "UFC record holder" to his resume with a seven-second KO of Matt Frevola.

It was the fourth-fastest finish in UFC history and the fastest ever at 155 pounds.

"I'm just getting started," he said. "I'm only here for one reason. I really want that UFC belt, and I won't stop until I get it."

McKinney arrived with a 10-3 pro record and had already won three fights in 2021, including a first-round KO in the LFA promotion just eight days ago in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

It was all just a prologue to Saturday's fight, though, which saw him stride from his corner, touch gloves and instantly land a right jab-straight left combination that dropped the rugged Frevola flat on his back.

McKinney swooped in for six follow-up right hammerfists before referee Jason Herzog pulled him off.

"I saw he was coming forward, so I was just waiting for the time," he said. "I saw him step in. My coach said, 'As soon as you see him step in, hit that one-two,' and I was like bam bam.

"I can't ask for a better result, honestly. I'm so grateful to God, and that was freaking sweet."

In fact, the only bad moment for McKinney came in his celebration.

He ran over and vaulted to the top of the cage after the stoppage but landed awkwardly and appeared to damage his right knee. He limped to the center of the cage for the official announcement but told Rogan afterward that he didn't think the injury was too serious.

"It should be OK," he said. "I just need to stretch it a little bit. I'll be fine."