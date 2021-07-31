Avery Bradley's $5.9M Contract Option Reportedly Declined by Rockets

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Avery Bradley will be a free agent for the second straight season after the Houston Rockets declined his 2021-22 option.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Rockets have decided not to pick up the $5.9 million on Bradley's contract for next season. Bradley will become an unrestricted free agent.

Bradley originally signed a two-year, $11.55 million contract with the Miami Heat in November. He won an NBA title in 2019-20 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, though the 30-year-old didn't take part in the season restart after opting out because of family concerns related to COVID-19.

Injuries played a significant role in Bradley's performance last season. He only appeared in 10 games with the Heat due in part to a knee injury and calf strain.

Miami traded Bradley to the Rockets on March 25 as part of a package for Victor Oladipo. The 2015-16 All-Defensive first-team selection appeared in 17 games after the deal, averaging 5.2 points on 31.4 percent shooting and 1.9 assists per contest.

Even though those numbers aren't encouraging signs for the future, they are also out of line with what Bradley has done throughout his career. He is a 36.3 percent career shooter from three-point range, but that rate tumbled to 27.0 percent with the Rockets.

The Rockets aren't trying to win right now, so guaranteeing Bradley's salary for next season didn't seem to make a lot of sense.

It also works out well for Bradley, who would likely want to play for a postseason contender. He gets to hit unrestricted free agency and negotiate with any team that suits what he's looking for.