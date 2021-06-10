Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10June 11, 2021
Just two nights before Against All Odds on Impact Plus, Impact Wrestling hit the AXS TV airwaves Thursday night with a historic summit between company EVPs Scott D'Amore and Don Callis and AEW owner Tony Khan, all centered around the weekend's world title match between Kenny Omega and Moose.
That segment kicked off a show that also saw emphasis on the Knockouts division, the X-Division, and the feud between Rich Swann and W. Morrissey.
What went down on the two-hour broadcast? Find out with this recap of the show.
Impact Wrestling and AEW Summit
This week's show kicked off with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore introducing All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan for a special summit. Don Callis interrupted the pleasantries and talked up AEW and Impact world champion Kenny Omega, as he is prone to do.
Callis denounced the idea of adding Sami Callihan to the Against All Odds main event, citing his history as one of the vilest and hated wrestlers in the business.
Khan offered up Daily's Place for Saturday's match between Moose and Omega for the Impact world title and vowed that Callihan would not be involved. D'Amore dropped the other shoe on Callis, though, revealing that the winner of this weekend's bout will defend the championship against Callihan July 7 at Slammiversary.
Grade
B
Analysis
This felt very much like something that could have been accomplished in a backstage segment.
As it was, it was still a newsworthy segment that brought Khan to Impact TV, announced the special setting for Saturday's high-profile title bout, and set up the Slammiversary main event all in one shot.
Impact does and has done an excellent job of maximizing its television time and this was no different. Most importantly, it did not overstay its welcome and on TV show with a ton of matches and segments jam-packed on it ahead of Against All Odds, that is key.
Especially with no in-ring talent involved.
Havok vs. Rosemary
Backstage, Scott D'Amore informed Don Callis and The Good Brothers that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will battle Sami Callihan and a partner of his choosing at Against All Odds. Moments later, Tommy Dreamer offered to team with The Draw, citing mutual hatred of Callis.
Back in the Impact Zone, Rosemary made her way to the ring for a match with Havok. A win for the latter would add her to Saturday's Knockouts Championship Match against "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo.
The Demon Assassin started furiously, rocking Havok with a spear and dominating the action heading into the break. Her opponent turned the tide in her favor during the break, though, forcing Rosemary to fight out of a full nelson to preserve her title opportunity. She did and, after delivering the fourth spear of the match, put Havok away for the win.
After the match, Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan hit the ring and beat the competitors down.
Result
Rosemary defeated Havok
Grade
C+
Analysis
Just when it looked like Impact might go the predictable route and have Havok knock off Rosemary to earn her way into Saturday's title match, it swerved the audience by booking the No. 1 contender to go over strong and build momentum heading into her match with Purrazzo.
It was great booking on the part of the Impact creative forces in that it takes a woman who wasn't as interesting as she should have been and sets her up as a greater threat to The Virtuosa than she may have otherwise been.
Even if there is still very little chance she beats Purrazzo.
Tasha Steelz vs. Kimber Lee
Following Susan’s insistence that the match between Tasha Steelz and Kimber Lee starts immediately, Lee worked over one-half of Knockouts tag team champions Fire N Flava, controlling the majority of the action with an aggressive and concentrated attack on her opponent.
Lee made the mistake of taking flight, crashing into the waiting knees of Steelz. Moments later, the tag champ delivered a Falcon Arrow and scored the pinfall victory over Lee.
After the match, action between Purrazzo and Co. and Fire N Flava came to an abrupt end with Rosemary and Havok clearing the ring and putting Kiera Hogan down with a double chokeslam before standing tall.
Result
Steelz defeated Lee
Grade
C
Analysis
Both Lee and Steelz are talented wrestlers who can go but this match was adversely affected by the commercial break that ate into a large portion of it. It failed to build momentum and ended as quickly as it began.
That there were so many moving pieces around the match, and two simultaneous feuds wrestling for the attention of the audience, did not help matters.
Was it nice to see things transition as seamlessly as it did from one match into the next? Sure, but it also ensured neither of the two women’s feuds entering Against All Odds really benefited from uninterrupted focus.
Rohit Raju and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams
Ahead of Saturday’s five-way match to determine the No. 1 contender to the X-Division Championship, former titleholders did battle in tag team action as Chris Bey and Rohit Raju battled Trey Miguel and Petey Williams.
The heels isolated Williams, cutting him off from his partner and seizing control of the bout. Maple Leaf Muscle created separation and tagged Miguel into the match. Trey sparked the babyface comeback and, ultimately, tapped Raju out with his Hourglass submission.
After the match, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton attacked all four competitors, only for Williams to deliver a monster-sized super Canadian Destroyer to Fulton from the top rope.
Result
Miguel and Williams defeated Bey and Roju
Grade
B-
Analysis
The X-Division is always good for a high-energy match that lifts any show up. This was no different.
Miguel continued to look like a star of the future, almost to the point that he has outgrown the division. He looks like a wrestler that could very easily capture the world title tomorrow and not look out of place. He is that good, on that hot of a streak, and is talented enough to carry Impact both now and into the future.
While that doesn’t look to be in the cards right now, a victory Saturday would set him on a collision course with Josh Alexander for a show-stealing X-Division title match.
If not him, it would not be out of the realm of possibility for Raju, who appears to be riding under the radar at this point, to avenge his loss tonight and earn the title opportunity.
Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards
Violent By Design's Joe Doering battles Kojima Saturday at Against All Odds but he squared off with the heart and soul of Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards, in a match that proved anything but a warm-up Thursday night.
The physically imposing Doering dominated the action but the resilient Edwards fought back and appeared to be rolling late in the bout. Interference from VBD's Deaner drew the disqualification, robbing the former world champion of a big win.
Kojima hit the ring as the heels beat down Edwards, chasing them off and standing tall with Eddie to close out the segment.
Result
Edwards defeated Doering via disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
This was all about highlighting Doering, which it did by way of his early dominance over Edwards, and hyping his match with Kojima. It succeeded on both fronts and the result was a mostly successful segment, even if it felt rather by the numbers than some of the other creative across the broadcast.
There is so much talent in Impact that not everyone can be featured all the time but it does feel strange that Against All Odds is Saturday and Edwards is not booked for the show. He has been the franchise star but has no real feud or match to speak of on a monthly live event.
Look for that to change as Slammiversary draws near but it is still interesting, to say the least.
No Disqualification Match: W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack
Just 48 hours away from his showdown with Rich Swann, W. Morrissey looked to send an emphatic message by taking on the former world champion’s best friend, Willie Mack, in a No Disqualification Match. For Mack, the match served as an opportunity to stand up for himself and avenge the beatdown he endured at the hands of the monstrous heel.
Mack withstood Morrissey’s early onslaught to take advantage momentarily. He teased obliterating him with a steel chair, but crashed into the ring post with the weapon. Morrissey responded, downed him, and wrapped a chain around his face.
Mack finally fought back, laying into Morrissey with a barrage of chair shots. He tried for the Six-Star Frog Splash but the heavyweight crashed into the chair. Morrissey booted the chair back in his opponent’s face and scored the win.
Morrissey looked to punish Mack after the bell but Swann made the save, chasing the big man off but not before getting a few good chair shots in first.
Result
Morrissey defeated Mack
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match itself may have been more of a traditional brawl with some weapon use mixed in to really justify the gimmick, but it was the intense pull-apart afterward that made this such a successful segment.
Morrissey looked like a total badass, able to overcome anything thrown at him, while Swann never backed down from an opportunity to kick his rival’s ass, regardless of the size differential or how badly it had ended for him to that point.
Considering the attention destined to be paid to Moose and Omega, the argument can be made Impact did just as great a job putting heat on Morrissey and Swann as they did the event’s main event. That is a strong statement and one those two competitors will likely live up to.