Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

Credit: Impact Wrestling

This week's show kicked off with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore introducing All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan for a special summit. Don Callis interrupted the pleasantries and talked up AEW and Impact world champion Kenny Omega, as he is prone to do.

Callis denounced the idea of adding Sami Callihan to the Against All Odds main event, citing his history as one of the vilest and hated wrestlers in the business.

Khan offered up Daily's Place for Saturday's match between Moose and Omega for the Impact world title and vowed that Callihan would not be involved. D'Amore dropped the other shoe on Callis, though, revealing that the winner of this weekend's bout will defend the championship against Callihan July 7 at Slammiversary.

Grade

B

Analysis

This felt very much like something that could have been accomplished in a backstage segment.

As it was, it was still a newsworthy segment that brought Khan to Impact TV, announced the special setting for Saturday's high-profile title bout, and set up the Slammiversary main event all in one shot.

Impact does and has done an excellent job of maximizing its television time and this was no different. Most importantly, it did not overstay its welcome and on TV show with a ton of matches and segments jam-packed on it ahead of Against All Odds, that is key.

Especially with no in-ring talent involved.