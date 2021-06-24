10 WWE Superstars That Need to Switch Brands in Rumored Upcoming Draft

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Coming out of Sunday's solid-yet-uneventful WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, it couldn't be more apparent that both Raw and SmackDown are in desperate need of roster shake-ups at the moment.

WWE's last draft took place in early October 2020, but according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), another installment is expected soon after SummerSlam. NXT could be involved as well, with several stars from that brand being main roster-ready.

Superstars switching shows may not make of a difference in the long term as a quality creative direction will always be the company's biggest issue. However, it would give both brands a necessary reshuffle and provide several names with an opportunity to start anew.

The draft can make or break a career, with Big E being a prime example of that last year. Being broken apart from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods led to The New Day man becoming a bona fide singles star on SmackDown, although others weren't as fortunate to experience that same success wherever they ended up.

Anything can change in the coming months, but based on the current landscapes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, these are the 10 names who would benefit the most from moving in the next draft.